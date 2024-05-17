Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Matchups
The Texas Rangers have a chance to turn around a bad week when they host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series starting on Friday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (23-22) are 1-5 in their last six games, which includes being swept at Colorado last weekend and losing the first two games of their home series with the Cleveland Guardians. A win on Wednesday kept the Rangers from extending a season-long losing streak.
Before that, Texas had won four straight series and climbed back into the lead in the American League West. After this 1-5 stretch the Rangers are 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the division lead.
The Rangers are still waiting on reinforcements from the injured list. The Rangers hope to get outfielder Evan Carter into the starting lineup this weekend after he returned on Wednesday to pinch-hit after dealing with back stiffness.
Texas is hopeful that pitcher Dane Dunning will be back for the next road trip and another injured starter, Nathan Eovaldi, will be back by the end of the month.
The Angels (16-28) have struggled after a good start and are without outfielder Mike Trout and third baseman Anthony Rendon due to injuries.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-4, 4.39)
Los Angeles Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (3-4, 2.92)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Television: Fox. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP José Ureña (1-3, 3.62)
Los Angeles Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-6, 5.00)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.75)
Los Angeles Angels: RHP José Soriano (1-4, 3.72)
Upcoming Road Trip
May 21-23: at Philadelphia Phillies
May 24-26: at Minnesota Twins