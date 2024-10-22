Texas Rangers Rising Prospect Continues Hot Hitting in Arizona Fall League
Alejandro Osuna established himself as one of the top-hitting prospects in the Texas Rangers organization this season.
So far in the Arizona Fall League he's kept that hot bat on track.
After two weeks of action, Osuna has posted a slash line comparable to the line he put up during the regular season.
He’s slashed .333/.424/.586/1.074 in eight games for the Surprise Saguaros. He also has a home run and seven RBI.
He’s in the top 20 in batting average among the top prospects across baseball.
Osuna will likely be a non-roster invitee to Rangers big league spring training in February. He’s not Major League-ready yet, but he’s accelerating fast. The left-hitting and fielding outfielder turned 22 earlier this month.
He told MLB.com he's focusing on refining his approach at the plate that worked well this season.
"I just tried to focus on the little things with my hitting coaches," he said. "I just tried to put the ball in play and tried to hit the ball very high and then the results came."
After three solid seasons in the Rangers’ system, 2024 became his breakthrough season with High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco. He earned the organization’s minor league player of the year.
He finished with a slash line of .292/.362/.507/.869 with a career-high 18 home runs, 61 RBI, and 17 stolen bases combined in both leagues. MLB.com compared his profile as a player to New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Among Texas minor-league players with at least 300 at-bats, he led in slugging percentage and OPS. He also improved his production at the plate after his promotion to Frisco on June 28, slashing .306/.379/.523/.902 with nine homers and 32 RBI.
The Rangers' No. 16 prospect is the younger brother of former All-Star closer Roberto Osuna and the nephew of ex-big leaguer Antonio Osuna. Texas signed him for $125,000 out of Mexico in 2020.