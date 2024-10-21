Texas Connections Run Deep in 2024 World Series Between Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for the 12th time in the World Series and for the first time since 1981.
On the surface, you may not see much connection to the Texas Rangers or the state of Texas, but there are plenty running through both two teams. Some names are very familiar to Rangers fans, while others you might be surprised to learn have a Texas connection.
New York Yankees
RHP Mark Leiter Jr.
Leiter is the cousin of Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter. Both of their fathers, Mark and Al Leiter, had long MLB careers.
C Jose Trevino
Trevino was born in Corpus Christi and was drafted by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oral Roberts. Trevino was traded to New York on April 2, 2022, for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robert Ahlstrom.
CF Trent Grisham
Grisham was born in Burleson and attended Richland High School where he played baseball, basketball and football. He was committed to Texas Tech before signing with the Milwaukee Brewers, who selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
Los Angeles Dodgers
LHP Anthony Banda
Banda was born in Corpus Christi, graduated from Sinton High School and attended San Jacinto Junior College before being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
RHP Ryan Brasier
Brasier was born in Wichita Falls, graduated from Rider High School and attended Weatherford College in 2007 before being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB Draft.
RHP Michael Kopech
Kopech was born in Longview and attended Mount Pleasant High School. He faced Whitehouse' Patrick Mahomes on March 11, 2014, when Mahomes threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a 2-1 win. Kopech allowed one earned run on two hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings. Kopech was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
3B Max Muncy
Muncy was born in Midland and graduated from Keller High School before attending Baylor. The Oakland Athletics drafted Muncy in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. Muncy still resides in Keller during the offseason.
Bench coach Danny Lehmann
Lehmann graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2004 and played catcher at Rice before being selected by the Minnesota Twins in the eighth round of the 2007 MLB Draft.
Pitching coach Mark Prior
Prior signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Sept. 4, 2010, and pitched one scoreless innings for the Triple-A RedHawks before electing free agency after the season.
Bullpen coach Josh Bard
Bard was an All-American catcher for Texas Tech from 1997-1999 before the Colorado Rockies selected him in the third round of the 1999 MLB Draft.
