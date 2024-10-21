Inside The Rangers

Texas Connections Run Deep in 2024 World Series Between Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees

There are at least 10 players and coaches between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees with ties to the Texas Rangers, or the state of Texas.

Oct 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third base Max Muncy (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Mets in the ninth inning during game three of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for the 12th time in the World Series and for the first time since 1981.

On the surface, you may not see much connection to the Texas Rangers or the state of Texas, but there are plenty running through both two teams. Some names are very familiar to Rangers fans, while others you might be surprised to learn have a Texas connection.

New York Yankees

RHP Mark Leiter Jr.

Leiter is the cousin of Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter. Both of their fathers, Mark and Al Leiter, had long MLB careers.

C Jose Trevino

Trevino was born in Corpus Christi and was drafted by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oral Roberts. Trevino was traded to New York on April 2, 2022, for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robert Ahlstrom.

Aug 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) walks back the the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

CF Trent Grisham

Grisham was born in Burleson and attended Richland High School where he played baseball, basketball and football. He was committed to Texas Tech before signing with the Milwaukee Brewers, who selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Los Angeles Dodgers

LHP Anthony Banda

Banda was born in Corpus Christi, graduated from Sinton High School and attended San Jacinto Junior College before being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

RHP Ryan Brasier

Brasier was born in Wichita Falls, graduated from Rider High School and attended Weatherford College in 2007 before being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

RHP Michael Kopech

Kopech was born in Longview and attended Mount Pleasant High School. He faced Whitehouse' Patrick Mahomes on March 11, 2014, when Mahomes threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a 2-1 win. Kopech allowed one earned run on two hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings. Kopech was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Oct 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles pitcher Michael Kopech (45) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

3B Max Muncy

Muncy was born in Midland and graduated from Keller High School before attending Baylor. The Oakland Athletics drafted Muncy in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. Muncy still resides in Keller during the offseason.

Bench coach Danny Lehmann

Lehmann graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2004 and played catcher at Rice before being selected by the Minnesota Twins in the eighth round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

Pitching coach Mark Prior

Prior signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Sept. 4, 2010, and pitched one scoreless innings for the Triple-A RedHawks before electing free agency after the season.

Bullpen coach Josh Bard

Bard was an All-American catcher for Texas Tech from 1997-1999 before the Colorado Rockies selected him in the third round of the 1999 MLB Draft.

