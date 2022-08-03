A Texas win on Wednesday would avoid going winless in a season series against an AL opponent for the first time in franchise history.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series Wednesday afternoon. The Rangers made no trades on Tuesday and the hangover from that lack of action extended into an 8-2 loss to Baltimore.

Texas has a chance to end a lousy six-game losing streak in Arlington, the longest-ever losing streak at Globe Life Field. A Texas win on Wednesday would avoid going winless in a season series (0-5 vs. Baltimore this season) against an AL opponent for the first time in franchise history.

On the bright side, Rangers general manager Chris Young said that starting pitching will be our “clear top priority,” per MLB. At the trade deadline, Texas made one deal: relief pitcher Matt Bush was shipped to the Milwaukee Brewers for two players.

In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (46-57) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-51)

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

1:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: Martin Perez (9-2) (2.52 ERA)

BAL: Kyle Bradish (1-4) (7.01 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN 2

Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

TBD

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.