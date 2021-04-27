Rangers History Today: Hamilton's Return to Texas

On this day, a former Texas Rangers MVP returned to the team for what turned out to be his final season in the Majors

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Josh Hamilton returned to Texas — as a Ranger.

On April 27, 2015, the Rangers re-acquired Hamilton from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations. In truth, the Angels were hoping to unload Hamilton on anyone, and the Rangers were willing to oblige, thinking they could catch lightning in a bottle twice with the slugger.

Hamilton had had five straight All-Star Game appearances with the Rangers from 2008-12, and was named the 2010 American League MVP. He also made two World Series appearances with the club. But, after the 2012 season, Hamilton moved on in free agency, opting to sign a huge contract to join the division rival Angels and another slugger, Albert Pujols. Hamilton received a five-year, $125 million contract.

Hamilton’s two years with the Angels did not go the way either hoped. Hamilton played all but 11 games in 2013, but hit only 21 home runs and struggled with strikeouts for the second straight season (158). In 2014, Hamilton played just 89 games and hit just 10 home runs.

In 2015, while rehabbing from surgery on his AC joint, Hamilton notified Major League Baseball that he had a relapse of his drug addiction. While MLB didn’t suspend him, Angels owner Arte Moreno made it known he wanted Hamilton gone.

So the Angels and Rangers made the trade happen. The Angels apparently so wanted Hamilton gone that they were willing to eat all but $7 million of the remainder of the contract.

Hamilton had a rehab assignment with the Rangers and was called up a month after the trade. He ended up hitting eight home runs in 50 games, and a knee injury in 2016 ended his career.

Hamilton was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2019. However, his standing in Rangers history took a major hit when he was indicted on one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony charge, in April 2020.

Also on this date …

April 27, 1995: The Rangers played their 1995 home opener in front of 32,161 fans at The Ballpark in Arlington. The Rangers were coming off opening the season at the New York Yankees. The season’s start was delayed due to the Major League Baseball lockout. The Rangers lost the opener to Cleveland, 11-6, with Kevin Gross taking the loss for Texas. Dennis Martinez recorded the win for Cleveland.

