Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Report: Ex-Texas Rangers Star Josh Hamilton Indicted on Felony Injury to a Child Charge

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Josh Hamilton was indicted on Monday by a Tarrant County grand jury on one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. The charge is a third-degree felony. 

The indictment stems from an incident in September last year when Hamilton allegedly abused one of his daughters. According to the arrest warrant affidavit in a report by CBS DFW, Hamilton and his oldest daughter started fighting after she had said something that upset him, in which Hamilton threw a water bottle at her, hitting her in the chest. He then pulled a chair out from under her, threw it in her direction and subsequently carried her over his shoulder to her bedroom. He then threw her on the bed, pinned her face down on the bed and began to hit her with an open hand and closed fist.

According to the affidavit, Hamilton told his daughter after he had finished hitting her, “I hope you go in front of the f------ judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t ever have to come to my house again.”

Hamilton was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame last August. The alleged incident occurred just days after Hamilton made an appearance with other Rangers greats after the team's final game at Globe Life Park. At the time, Hamilton and his ex-wife, Katie, shared custody of his three daughters. 

According to CBS DFW, Hamilton turned himself in last October to Keller police, pleading not guilty to the charge. He was released on a $35,000 bond. One of the conditions of his bond stated he could not have contact with one of his daughters, which was later expanded to any child under the age of 17. 

“Mr. Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” Hamilton's attorney said in a statement in October.

Hamilton's Rangers career spanned two separate stints with the team, highlighted by a five-year run from 2008-2012. He was named an all star each of those five seasons. He won both the American League's Most Valuable Player award and the ALCS MVP in 2010. He also helped lead the Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11.

Hamilton signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels after the 2012 season. After two sub-par seasons and a drug and alcohol relapse, the Angels released Hamilton, and he and the Rangers reunited in 2015. Hamilton played 50 games for the Rangers that season, helping them win the AL West. 

Hamilton's career is laden with off-the-field issues, most notably his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. He was drafted first-overall in 1999 by the Tampa Bay Rays, but was suspended from baseball for substance abuse before he could even make his Major League debut. After his rise to superstardom in 2008, Hamilton went through multiple relapses, both as a Ranger and as an Angel.

Hamilton has claimed he's maintained his sobriety since retiring from baseball. Last August, he wrote about his struggles in The Players' Tribune.

"...maybe in some cases I was a little too honest, or said too much," Hamilton said. "But at the end of the day, I hope that people saw me as just … a real person, a human being, with his struggles and his challenges like everyone else."

He also mentioned the importance of being with his daughters, saying "...my girls need me more than I need baseball."

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (2)
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Was kind of hoping Hamilton would live a quiet life of obscurity out of baseball.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Day When Baseball Finally Returns

The first game played at Globe Life Field will have a much larger impact than originally intended.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Nick Solak Creates a Baseball Diamond in His Yard

Chris Halicke

Lance Lynn: Starting Pitcher and Future General Manager?

In the Texas Rangers' web series Kart With Kyle, starting pitcher Lance Lynn gives some insight to the Rangers' moves over the winter.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Notes: COVID-19 Symptoms & Injury Updates

Texas Rangers GM Jon Daniels gave an update on player injuries and the current status of the team involving the novel coronavirus.

Chris Halicke

Moment of Truth: Will There Be Baseball in 2020?

President Trump hopes to have fans in stadiums by August or September. Will MLB and the MLBPA agree to play games without fans to salvage the season?

Chris Halicke

by

Itsme4444b

Report: MLB, MLBPA Hashing Out Plan With a Possible Start as Early as May

Major League Baseball and the players union (MLBPA) are working on a plan that could have the baseball season start as early as May, according to a report by ESPN.

Chris Halicke

Three Rangers Minor League Players Exhibiting Symptoms of COVID-19

Three anonymous Texas Rangers minor league players have exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but have not been administered any tests.

Chris Halicke

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Rangers History

InsideTheRangers.com takes a look at some of the best offensive seasons in the franchise's history.

Chris Halicke

Report: President Trump Hopeful to Have Fans in Stadiums by 'August and September'

In a conference call with all of the pro sports commissioners, President Donald Trump said he hopes to have fans in stadiums and arenas by August and September.

Chris Halicke

by

elvis.pragmatic

President Trump to Hold Conference Call With Pro Sports Commissioners

President Donald Trump will have a conference call with the commissioners of all professional sports leagues on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Chris Halicke

by

Philly-champs