El Bombi! Rangers' Adolis García Named A.L. Player Of The Week

Texas Rangers rookie outfielder capped off his first full week of the 2021 season with the American League's Player of the Week Award.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García, the Texas Rangers' exciting rookie outfielder, was rewarded for a hot start this season.

García, 28, was named the American League's Player of the Week on Monday, the first Ranger to win the award since Joey Gallo from April 15-21, 2019. Over the course of the week, he batted .333 (8-for-24) with five runs, a double, four home runs, nine RBI, 21 total bases and a .875 slugging percentage across six games.

In addition, he hit five home runs across his first 10 games of the 2021 season, matching Taylor Teagarden (2008) for the most-ever by a Rangers rookie through his first 10 games of a season. García clubbed his first career multi-homer game on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, the first Rangers player to do so away from Arlington since Willie Calhoun accomplished the feat against the Oakland A’s on September 22, 2019.

García became the third player in club history to hit three go-ahead home runs as his first three career homers, joining Jurickson Profar (2012-13) and Billy Sample (1979).

Nobody quite knows what the Rangers may have with García. His talent levels are off the charts, but 28-year-old rookies are usually rookies for a reason. He was unable to earn a true shot with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that signed him out of Cuba in February 2017. The Rangers acquired him for cash in December 2019.

After some time of growing and refining his approach and hitting mechanics, the Rangers were on the cusp of giving him an opportunity after he exploded during Cactus League play this spring.

"In spring training, I said this to [bench coach Don Wakamatsu] sitting next to me, I said, 'He's looks like a superstar. He is built like a superstar. He's playing like a superstar," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "Maybe it's just an opportunity this kid needs. We might be onto something."

With the demotion of Leody Taveras to the alternate training site on Monday, García has earned himself an everyday spot in the lineup for the time being. For the time being, we'll get a chance to see what more 'El Bombi' can do at the big league level.

