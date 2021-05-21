Report: Rangers & Yankees Discussing Trade For Outfielder

With the Yankees in need for outfield help, the Texas Rangers are discussing a potential trade with New York.

DALLAS, Texas — The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees could be on the verge of making a trade centered around an outfielder.

For now, at least, it's not Joey Gallo.

The Rangers and Yankees are discussing a potential deal that would send outfielder Delino DeShields to the Bronx, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Rangers signed DeShields to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training this past winter. Though he did not make the Opening Day roster, DeShields stayed with the organization and has been playing at the Rangers Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock.

DeShields, 28, is playing very well for The Express, slashing .412/.500/.706 (1.206 OPS) with two home runs and five RBI in 40 plate appearances. The Rangers must be mindful, as DeShields has a June 1 opt-out in his contract.

The Yankees need outfield help with Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton, and Ryan LaMarre all on the Injured List. In addition, Clint Frazier is dealing with a neck issue.

The Rangers and Yankees have also been tied to rumors surrounding former All Star slugger Joey Gallo, which seems like a good match on the surface. Not only would Gallo address the need for an outfielder, but he would also satisfy the Yankees's desire to add another left-handed hitter in the lineup.

However, Rangers GM Chris Young played down those rumors earlier week.

DeShields spent the first five years of his big league career with the Rangers after being selected in the 2014 Rule 5 draft. The Rangers traded DeShields, along with reliever Emmanuel Clase, to the Cleveland Indians in December 2019 for . . . current Yankees starter Corey Kluber, who just no-hit the Rangers on Wednesday.

