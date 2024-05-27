Rival Astros Jump Texas Rangers in Latest MLB Power Rankings
For much of the young season, the Texas Rangers were at least buoyed by the fact that American League West was a two-team race with the Seattle Mariners.
Well, a third team has entered the mix. And it’s a club everyone expected to be there when the season started.
The Houston Astros, once mired a head-scratching slump, have climbed within striking distance of Seattle and are nipping at the heels of the Rangers. Houston (24-29) went into Monday just a half-game back of Texas (25-29) for second place in the division. The Mariners (28-26) are 3.0 games up on the Rangers.
But thanks largely to a recent six-game winning streak by the Astros – and a six-game skid by Texas – Houston has jumped the reigning World Series champs in the latest Power Rankings by MLB.com.
The Rangers are down to a season-low No. 19 from No. 11 last week.
The Rangers have gone from “moderately worrisome” to “overcome by injuries” all the way to “holy cow, is the bottom falling out?” An absolutely miserable road trip to Philadelphia and Minnesota has them plummeting in the standings, staying afloat only because the rest of the division is miserable right now as well. They still have time to turn this around, but this is not how defending champs are supposed to act.- MLB.com
The Astros have jumped three spots to No. 15.
It has become an axiom to say, “the rest of the AL West should have buried the Astros while they had the chance,” but it should be said that the Astros are missing a few opportunities to take full advantage. While the Mariners and Rangers were in the midst of losing streaks this week, the Astros were sputtering themselves, losing two of three to the Angels and not sweeping the A’s like we’re used to seeing them doing. For all the talk of the Astros being “back,” they are not doing themselves any favors.- MLB.com
As for the rest of the AL West in the Power Rankings, the Mariners (11) are leading the way followed by the Oakland Athletics (26) and Los Angeles Angels (27).
