Texas begins a six-game, two-city road trip by opening a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

The Texas Rangers begin their final road trip of the season Tuesday night when they face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers (65-87) are playing their final 10 games of the season — three in Seattle, three in Los Angeles against the Angels this weekend and then home to Globe Life Field for four games with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

For the second straight series, the Rangers are in the way of a team that is trying to clinch a playoff berth. After being the foil to Cleveland’s American League Central-clinching win on Sunday, the Mariners (83-69) are trying to punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2001.

The Mariners have a magic number of six to clinch a wild-card berth. Entering Tuesday, the Mariners have a 3 1/2 game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for the final wild card. As long as they keep winning the Mariners control their own destiny.

The Rangers’ starting rotation took a hit with Dane Dunning’s hip surgery, announced last week. So, to open this series, the Rangers are likely to deploy a bullpen game with Jesus Tinoco taking at least the first inning.

Here is a preview of today game.

Texas Rangers (65-87) at Seattle Mariners

Sept. 27, 2022, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash., 8:40 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Jesus Tinoco (0-0, 1.72)

Vs.

CLE: LHP Robbie Ray (12-10, 3.70)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

The following players will not return this season:

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Mariners — Root Northwest

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – KIRO 710-AM, Root NW SAP Audio

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

TBA

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.