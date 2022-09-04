Rangers Fall to Red Sox Again

A late rally by Texas comes up short Saturday at Fenway Park.

The struggles continue for the Texas Rangers.

A season-long losing streak was extended to seven games with Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Texas dropped the opener of the series 9-8 in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday and were blown out 9-1 on Friday.

Despite home runs from Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe in the eight, the Rangers dropped their third straight in a series that ends Sunday. Dennis Santana, making his first start in the Majors, dropped to 3-7 despite allowing only one run in two innings serving as an opener.

Texas had three errors and only two the Boston’s runs were earned.

“Tonight we didn’t handle the baseball,” Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley told reporters. “We did things tonight that weren’t conducive to winning. That’s the bottom line. You can’t play 30 outs and expect to be a good ball team.”

Boston starter Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings to earn his first big league win.

The Rangers scored three runs in the eighth and had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth. A potential rally, however, ended when Semien struck out and Corey Seager grounded out to end the game.

Texas (58-74) is a season-low 16 games under .500. Despite the club’s poor play, especially since the All-Star break, the Rangers are only two wins short of last season’s total.

The series ends Sunday with a 12:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Right-hander Dane Dunning (3-7) is slated to go for the Rangers, with Kutter Crawford (3-6) on the mound for Boston.

You can find Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.