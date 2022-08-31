Astros Best Rangers in Series Opener

The Texas Rangers dropped the opener of a quick two-game series 4-2 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Texas (58-70) got home runs from the bottom of the order, as Bubba Thompson and Ezequiel Duran both went deep, and a solid outing from Dane Dunning. The right-hander left the game trailing 3-2, but only two runs were earned during his five innings of work.

Dunning, who dropped 3-7, has yet to beat the Astros in his career and had an eight-game unbeaten streak snapped. Texas relievers Taylor Hearn, Jose Leclerc and Matt Moore combined to give up on run one one hit in four innings.

Adolis Garcia, who recently had his 23-game hitting streak snapped, had two singles to extend his career-high on-base run to 25 games.

Houston starter Framber Valdez, staked to a 3-0 after the top of the third, went eight innings and improved to 14-4. He struck out eight, didn't walk a batter and gave up seven hits.

The Astros (83-47) are 11-4 against Texas this season, already clinched the Lone Star Series and the Silver Boot that comes with it. The teams hook again for three games in Houston starting Sept. 5.

Texas, which has long three in a row, is 7-7 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

The Rangers began Tuesday by recalling recalled right-handed pitcher A.J. Alexy from Triple-A Round Rock and placing right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.

The Silver Boot rivals turn around for Wednesday afternoon’s finale at 1:05 p.m. Staff ace Martin Perez (10-4, 2.69 ERA) is slated to go for Texas, with Cristian Javier (7-9, 2.97) on the mound for the Astros.

