The Texas Rangers (65-84) are coming off their first series win in a month as they prepare to host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The game is the opener of a three-game set in which the Guardians (83-67) will continue their push toward a playoff berth.

The Rangers had gone winless (0-6-3) in their last nine series, with the last series win coming Aug. 19-22 against Minnesota, before the Rangers beat the Angels 5-3 on Thursday afternoon to clinch that series victory.

Texas enters Friday’s game with 13 games remaining on the schedule, including seven at home. Interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-21 going into the series.

The set with the Guardians will wrap up a six-game homestand for Texas, which concludes Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Cleveland Guardians (83-67) at Texas Rangers (65-84)

Sept. 23, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 7:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80)

LAA: RHP Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30)

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Pitching with Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – WTAM 1100

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

TBA

