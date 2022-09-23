Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Open Series

Texas begins a three-game home series with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers (65-84) are coming off their first series win in a month as they prepare to host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The game is the opener of a three-game set in which the Guardians (83-67) will continue their push toward a playoff berth.

The Rangers had gone winless (0-6-3) in their last nine series, with the last series win coming Aug. 19-22 against Minnesota, before the Rangers beat the Angels 5-3 on Thursday afternoon to clinch that series victory.

Texas enters Friday’s game with 13 games remaining on the schedule, including seven at home. Interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-21 going into the series.

The set with the Guardians will wrap up a six-game homestand for Texas, which concludes Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Here is a preview of today game.

Cleveland Guardians (83-67) at Texas Rangers (65-84)

Sept. 23, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 7:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80)

Vs.

LAA: RHP Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Pitching with Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides into home plate to score a run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) waits for the throw at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Stretching for Positives: Third Place, Triple Plays

Third-place Rangers stretch for positivity, are we underrating Micah Parsons, a warning for Mavs fans from Dirk Nowitzki, and hype over phones and grocery stores, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Play

Rangers Prospects Lead Playoff Win

The Frisco RoughRiders won the South Division Title on Thursday and advanced to the Texas League Championship Series.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Angels 3

Texas takes the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

By Inside The Rangers Staff

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – WTAM 1100

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

TBA

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersCleveland Guardians

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Open Series

Texas begins a three-game home series with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers (65-84) are coming off their first series win in a month as they prepare to host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The game is the opener of a three-game set in which the Guardians (83-67) will continue their push toward a playoff berth.

The Rangers had gone winless (0-6-3) in their last nine series, with the last series win coming Aug. 19-22 against Minnesota, before the Rangers beat the Angels 5-3 on Thursday afternoon to clinch that series victory.

Texas enters Friday’s game with 13 games remaining on the schedule, including seven at home. Interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-21 going into the series.

The set with the Guardians will wrap up a six-game homestand for Texas, which concludes Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Here is a preview of today game.

Cleveland Guardians (83-67) at Texas Rangers (65-84)

Sept. 23, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 7:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80)

Vs.

LAA: RHP Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Pitching with Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – WTAM 1100

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

TBA

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides into home plate to score a run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) waits for the throw at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Stretching for Positives: Third Place, Triple Plays

By Richie Whitt
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
News

Rangers Prospects Lead Playoff Win

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Angels 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Angels Wrap Up Series

By Matthew Postins
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 7, Angels 2

By Matthew Postins
Sep 21, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Adolis Garcia (53) is tagged out after he caught attempting to steal third base during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Surge Late to Beat Angels

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Double-A Prospect Named Top Rangers Minor Leaguer

By Matthew Postins
Sep 10, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki (25) looks toward the crowd during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Sign Boston Backup Catcher

By Inside The Rangers Staff