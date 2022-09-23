GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Open Series
The Texas Rangers (65-84) are coming off their first series win in a month as they prepare to host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
The game is the opener of a three-game set in which the Guardians (83-67) will continue their push toward a playoff berth.
The Rangers had gone winless (0-6-3) in their last nine series, with the last series win coming Aug. 19-22 against Minnesota, before the Rangers beat the Angels 5-3 on Thursday afternoon to clinch that series victory.
Texas enters Friday’s game with 13 games remaining on the schedule, including seven at home. Interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-21 going into the series.
The set with the Guardians will wrap up a six-game homestand for Texas, which concludes Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.
Here is a preview of today game.
Cleveland Guardians (83-67) at Texas Rangers (65-84)
Sept. 23, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 7:05 p.m. CT
Starting Pitchers
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.80)
Vs.
LAA: RHP Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
None
Rangers Injury List:
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Pitching with Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment.
OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.
P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes
Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Guardians – WTAM 1100
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
TBA
-
Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup
TBA
