Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Drew Strotman

Drew Strotman hasn't put on a Rangers uniform yet, but the organization liked him enough to pick him up in September.

P Drew Strotman

Statistics for 2022: Strotman spent the 2022 season in the minor leagues (Minnesota Triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints and Rangers Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express). He went 4-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 42 appearances (all in relief). He threw 52 2/3 innings, giving up 56 hits, 41 runs (37 earned) and six home runs. He walked 36 and struck out 63. Batters hit .267 against him and he had a 1.75 WHIP.

Season Transactions: The Minnesota Twins optioned Strotman to St. Paul on March 23. On Sept. 17, the Twins designated Strotman for assignment. The Rangers acquired Strotman off waivers on Sept. 19 and assigned him to Round Rock. On Oct. 6, the Rangers recalled Strotman.

Season Summary: Strotman went to Minnesota in 2021 in the trade that sent Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay. Even in Minnesota, Strotman wasn’t able to crack the Majors, and when the Twins designated him for assignment the Rangers claimed him off waivers and moved him to their 40-man roster.

Contract Status: Strotman has not made his MLB debut, so he has no big-league service time and remains under the Rangers’ control for 2023.

What’s next: Who knows? The Rangers snapped Strotman up two days after he was DFA’ed, so they must see something they like from the right-hander. One of the key things he’ll have to overcome is that his ERA has gone up every year in pro baseball. That must come down in spring training to get the Rangers interested in offering him a spot on the staff. Another thing to keep in mind is that Strotman was a full-time starter once in the minors, up until 2021, when he went 10-5. Do the Rangers see him as a low-risk starting candidate? We’ll see.

