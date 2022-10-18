Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Drew Strotman

Drew Strotman hasn't put on a Rangers uniform yet, but the organization liked him enough to pick him up in September.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Drew Strotman

Statistics for 2022: Strotman spent the 2022 season in the minor leagues (Minnesota Triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints and Rangers Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express). He went 4-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 42 appearances (all in relief). He threw 52 2/3 innings, giving up 56 hits, 41 runs (37 earned) and six home runs. He walked 36 and struck out 63. Batters hit .267 against him and he had a 1.75 WHIP.

Season Transactions: The Minnesota Twins optioned Strotman to St. Paul on March 23. On Sept. 17, the Twins designated Strotman for assignment. The Rangers acquired Strotman off waivers on Sept. 19 and assigned him to Round Rock. On Oct. 6, the Rangers recalled Strotman.

Season Summary: Strotman went to Minnesota in 2021 in the trade that sent Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay. Even in Minnesota, Strotman wasn’t able to crack the Majors, and when the Twins designated him for assignment the Rangers claimed him off waivers and moved him to their 40-man roster.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Thomas Saggese

Taken straight out of high school, Thomas Saggese is working his way quickly through the Texas Rangers organization.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Pitching Prospect Has Bumpy AFL Start

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) looks up at his two run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brad Miller

Brad Miller played half the season and had the second-worst batting average of his career.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Strotman has not made his MLB debut, so he has no big-league service time and remains under the Rangers’ control for 2023.

What’s next: Who knows? The Rangers snapped Strotman up two days after he was DFA’ed, so they must see something they like from the right-hander. One of the key things he’ll have to overcome is that his ERA has gone up every year in pro baseball. That must come down in spring training to get the Rangers interested in offering him a spot on the staff. Another thing to keep in mind is that Strotman was a full-time starter once in the minors, up until 2021, when he went 10-5. Do the Rangers see him as a low-risk starting candidate? We’ll see.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersMinnesota Twins

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Drew Strotman

Drew Strotman hasn't put on a Rangers uniform yet, but the organization liked him enough to pick him up in September.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Drew Strotman

Statistics for 2022: Strotman spent the 2022 season in the minor leagues (Minnesota Triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints and Rangers Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express). He went 4-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 42 appearances (all in relief). He threw 52 2/3 innings, giving up 56 hits, 41 runs (37 earned) and six home runs. He walked 36 and struck out 63. Batters hit .267 against him and he had a 1.75 WHIP.

Season Transactions: The Minnesota Twins optioned Strotman to St. Paul on March 23. On Sept. 17, the Twins designated Strotman for assignment. The Rangers acquired Strotman off waivers on Sept. 19 and assigned him to Round Rock. On Oct. 6, the Rangers recalled Strotman.

Season Summary: Strotman went to Minnesota in 2021 in the trade that sent Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay. Even in Minnesota, Strotman wasn’t able to crack the Majors, and when the Twins designated him for assignment the Rangers claimed him off waivers and moved him to their 40-man roster.

Contract Status: Strotman has not made his MLB debut, so he has no big-league service time and remains under the Rangers’ control for 2023.

What’s next: Who knows? The Rangers snapped Strotman up two days after he was DFA’ed, so they must see something they like from the right-hander. One of the key things he’ll have to overcome is that his ERA has gone up every year in pro baseball. That must come down in spring training to get the Rangers interested in offering him a spot on the staff. Another thing to keep in mind is that Strotman was a full-time starter once in the minors, up until 2021, when he went 10-5. Do the Rangers see him as a low-risk starting candidate? We’ll see.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Thomas Saggese

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pitching Prospect Has Bumpy AFL Start

By Matthew Postins
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) looks up at his two run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brad Miller

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Gleider Figuereo

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Yankees-Guardians Head to Game 5

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Jonathan Ornelas

By Matthew Postins
Aug 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) follows through for a double against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Leody Taveras

By Matthew Postins
Sep 28, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bruce Bochy Says Managing Today 'Less Fun'

By Matthew Postins