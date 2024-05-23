Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Downward Spiral Continues, Swept By Flaming Hot Philadelphia Phillies

The Texas Rangers lost their fourth consecutive game, were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies and dropped to three games below .500.

Stefan Stevenson

May 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) has water dumped on him by second base Bryson Stott (5) and outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) after win against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers are spiraling.

The Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

It's the Rangers fourth consecutive loss and 11th in their past 14 games. They dropped to three games below .500 for the first time this season.

The Rangers were held to four or fewer runs for an American League-high 12th consecutive game, the longest stretch since a 15-game stretch in April 1988.

"We caught a hot team," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "Still, you have to play better and we didn't play our best baseball. We gave them a lot of runs in this series with some mistakes."

The only positive from Thursday's loss was the bullpen, which held the Phillies to a run over 4.2 innings. Jesus Tinoco allowed a run on one hit — Nick Castellanos' solo homer in the seventh — in two innings of his first appearance of the season after being added to the 40-man roster from Triple-A Round Rock before the game.

Adolis Garcia homered in the second inning to give the Rangers a brief 1-0 lead. Of the Rangers 54 homers this season, 34 have been solo shots.

Three things from Thursday's game:

1. Heaney Hooked Early Again

May 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Heaney failed to get through four innings for the second consecutive start. He was pulled after 82 pitches with one out in the fourth after allowing four hits and a walk in the inning. A throwing error by Josh Smith didn't help matters. He allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out one. Grant Anderson took over and induced an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to hold the Phillies lead to 4-1.

2. Bases Loaded Blues

May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers had the bases loaded in the seventh in a 4-2 game when Marcus Semien popped out to end the inning. The club's struggles with the bases full has been a theme so far in 2024. Texas is now 12 of 57 with the bases loaded (.211). Of the 12 hits, 11 were singles with a double the only extra-base hit.

3. Up Next

Apr 27, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Urena (54) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander José Ureña (1-3, 3.29) makes his fourth start against Minnesota Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (4-2, 4.40) in Game 1 of a weekend series at 6:10 p.m. Friday at Target Field.

