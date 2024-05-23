Texas Rangers Downward Spiral Continues, Swept By Flaming Hot Philadelphia Phillies
The Texas Rangers are spiraling.
The Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.
It's the Rangers fourth consecutive loss and 11th in their past 14 games. They dropped to three games below .500 for the first time this season.
The Rangers were held to four or fewer runs for an American League-high 12th consecutive game, the longest stretch since a 15-game stretch in April 1988.
"We caught a hot team," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "Still, you have to play better and we didn't play our best baseball. We gave them a lot of runs in this series with some mistakes."
The only positive from Thursday's loss was the bullpen, which held the Phillies to a run over 4.2 innings. Jesus Tinoco allowed a run on one hit — Nick Castellanos' solo homer in the seventh — in two innings of his first appearance of the season after being added to the 40-man roster from Triple-A Round Rock before the game.
Adolis Garcia homered in the second inning to give the Rangers a brief 1-0 lead. Of the Rangers 54 homers this season, 34 have been solo shots.
Three things from Thursday's game:
1. Heaney Hooked Early Again
Andrew Heaney failed to get through four innings for the second consecutive start. He was pulled after 82 pitches with one out in the fourth after allowing four hits and a walk in the inning. A throwing error by Josh Smith didn't help matters. He allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out one. Grant Anderson took over and induced an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to hold the Phillies lead to 4-1.
2. Bases Loaded Blues
The Rangers had the bases loaded in the seventh in a 4-2 game when Marcus Semien popped out to end the inning. The club's struggles with the bases full has been a theme so far in 2024. Texas is now 12 of 57 with the bases loaded (.211). Of the 12 hits, 11 were singles with a double the only extra-base hit.
3. Up Next
Right-hander José Ureña (1-3, 3.29) makes his fourth start against Minnesota Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (4-2, 4.40) in Game 1 of a weekend series at 6:10 p.m. Friday at Target Field.
