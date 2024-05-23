Jon Gray Takes His Turn Among Texas Rangers Injured Pitchers With Groin Injury. How Close Is Nathan Eovaldi?
Another day, another starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers heads to the injured list.
Rangers right-hander Jon Gray is headed to the IL after suffering a mild groin strain in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Texas purchased the contract of right-handed reliever Jesús Tinoco from Triple-A Round Rock
To make room for Tinoco on the 40-man roster, the Rangers moved fellow start Cody Bradford (broken rib) to the 60-day IL, meaning he won't be eligible to return until June 10.
Gray has been the backbone of the rotation amid consistent injuries. He left after five innings with groin tightness. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four. He threw 75 pitches.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters he doesn't expect Gray’s injury to take longer than the minimum of 15 days. In 10 starts, Gray is 2-2 with a 2.21 ERA. Through 11 games, he has 56 strikeouts and 17 walks in 57 innings.
Meanwhile, right-hander Nathan Eovaldi might be close to returning.
Eovaldi, who threw the equivalent of a two-inning bullpen session Wednesday, said he's recovering well and is "very close" to being back at full speed, according to KRLD 105.3 "The Fan." Bochy doesn't want to rush back the righty, but with a three-game series against Minnesota on the way, he might have to pass up the rehab assignment and head straight to the mound.
Nothing is set in stone just yet. Eovaldi, who's been out since May 2 with a groin injury, is scheduled to throw another bullpen session on Friday in Minnesota. After that, Bochy must determine if he's ready to return.
The Rangers activated Dane Dunning off the IL Wednesday to start in an 11-4 loss. Andrew Heaney will get the call for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch before the team heads to Minneapolis.
As of Thursday morning, Texas lists José Ureña and Michael Lorenzen as the starters for the first two games against the Twins but doesn’t have a starter listed for Sunday.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.