Texas Rangers Commit Season-High Four Errors As Misery Continues Against Philadelphia Phillies
The misery continues.
The Texas Rangers lost their third consecutive game and 10 of their last 12 as the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of a sloppy Rangers defense to win 11-4 Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
The Rangers committed a season high four errors, allowing six unearned runs.
For the first time this season, the Rangers have lost four consecutive series and are two games under .500.
The Rangers were held to four runs or fewer for the 11th consecutive game, the most in club history since they opened the 1988 season with 15 consecutive games with four or fewer runs.
Three things from Wednesday's loss:
1. Dane Dunning Returned
Dane Dunning returned from the injured list to make his first start since May 4. He had been out with a right rotator cuff strain. Dunning didn't last long. He was pulled after 3.1 innings (74 pitches), allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk. His defense, including his own throwing error in the second inning, did him no favors.
2. Corey Seager Simmering
Despite the Rangers' overall offensive lethargy for the past week or so, Corey Seager's power is starting to show up. He has a home run in the past three games, including a solo shot in the seventh. Over his past seven games, Seager is batting .375 with four homers, four RBI, eight walks and six strikeouts.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (0-5, 4.43), who has received the lowest run support this season from the Rangers offense, faces right-hander Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.52) in the series finale at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
