How Bad Has Texas Rangers Offense Been Lately? Anyone Remember 1988?
The Texas Rangers haven't scored more than four runs in 10 consecutive games, the longest stretch in the American League in 2024.
How bad has the Texas Rangers offense been lately? Historically bad.
The Rangers have scored four or fewer runs in 10 consecutive games, including their 5-2 loss Tuesday in Philadelphia. They haven't scored more than three runs in a week since they beat the Cleveland Indians 4-0 on May 15. That was their second consecutive game with four runs after scoring six total runs combined in their previous six games.
The Rangers will try to snap out of it in Game 2 against the Phillies at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.
The 10-game stretch is the longest by an American League team in 2024 and the longest stretch for the Rangers since a 10-game stretch in July 2021.
The last Time Texas had a longer such stretch was the opening 15 games in 1988, from April 4-22. That club lost 91 games, but it had the second-youngest lineup in the Majors, according to Baseball Reference. (The 2024 lineup is currently just below league average in age.)
Lately, when the Rangers hit a home run, it's usually a solo homer, such as Corey Seager's eighth-inning shot on Tuesday.
Although the Rangers are still sitting above league average in overall batting and on-base percentage, their slugging is right at the league average of .388.
The Rangers have lost eight of their past 10 games and nine of their past 12. They're batting .153 with runners in scoring position with two extra-base hits and 10 RBI during the stretch.
Overall, the club is batting .200 with a .274 on-base percentage, 73 strikeouts, and 33 walks in the past 10 games.
Their struggles at the plate have only worsened, too. In the past four games they're batting .138 with runners in scoring position.
The Rangers slugging percentage was sitting at .406 on April 30 but has dropped to .388.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.