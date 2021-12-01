Report: Rangers Have Eye on NL Team for Pitching Help

Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Report: Rangers Exploring Trade With Reds for Starting Pitching

    The Texas Rangers, flush off their free-agency success, aren't resting on finding more pitching help, this time via trade
    The Texas Rangers may be looking to the Cincinnati Reds as a trade partner to help add an impact arm to their starting rotation for 2022.

    Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that inquiry on Wednesday. Unlike the deals the Rangers have made the past few days, this looks like a trade. Per Morosi:

    Sources: #Rangers still working to upgrade their starting rotation after the big signings of Semien and Seager. They've inquired to the #Reds about trading for one of their starting pitchers (Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, or Tyler Mahle).

    If the Rangers are able to follow through on a trade, that new pitcher would join Jon Gray, who agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract on Sunday.

    Mahle, 26 years old, had the best season of the three in 2021. He went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA, striking out 210 batters and walking 64. He shared the National League lead in starts with 33. It was by far his best season as a big-league pitcher, as he had never won more than seven games in a season (2018) before last season.

    Sep 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    August 11, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers former player Rafael Palmeiro waves to fans during introductions of the Rangers 40th anniversary all time team before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
    Jul 31, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Gray, 31, is coming off a 7-9 season for the Reds, where he finished with a 4.19 ERA, 155 strikeouts and 50 walks. Gray is a nine-year veteran who has won 10 or more games five different times, with the last coming in 2019 with the Reds (11-8). That year he finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting.

    Castillo, 28, shared the NL lead in starts last season with 33, but went 8-16 with a 3.98 ERA, 192 strikeouts and an NL-leading 75 walks. In his five-year career, Castillo has finished above .500 just one time, coming in 2019 when he went 15-8 and made the All-Star Game.

    The Rangers have been one of the most active teams in free agency so far this offseason. The Rangers agreed to terms with infielder Corey Seager on a team-record 10-year, $325 million deal. The Rangers also signed infielder Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal, and inked outfielder Kole Calhoun to a one-year deal with a team option in 2023.

    In all, the Rangers have spent more than half a billion dollars in free agency.

    Sep 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    August 11, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers former player Rafael Palmeiro waves to fans during introductions of the Rangers 40th anniversary all time team before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
    Jul 31, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 24, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) waits on deck against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 19, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Corey Seager / Trevor Story
    Oct 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 20, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien (10) waits on deck to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
