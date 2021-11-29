Report: Rangers To Sign Corey Seager To Franchise-Record Contract

The Texas Rangers have made yet another big splash in free agency, signing Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract, per multiple reports. This adds to the $236 million committed to Marcus Semien, Jon Gray and Kole Calhoun, who all reached agreements on Sunday.

It is the largest contract in franchise history, surpassing the 10-year, $252 million contract issued to Álex Rodríguez in 2000. The $561 million is the most a club has spent in one offseason in baseball history.

Seager, 27, automatically upgrades the Texas lineup, which is something president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and general manager Chris Young set out to do this winter. The Rangers ranked near the bottom of Major League Baseball in nearly every major offensive category. His pairing with Semien in the middle of the infield gives the Rangers arguably the best duo in the game, and accelerates their rebuild with two legitimate stars who can lead a young team on and off the field.

Even with this signing, the Rangers surprisingly aren't sniffing the luxury tax threshold. Counting guaranteed contracts, retained salaries and money set aside for their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players, the Rangers roughly have a $125-130 million payroll for next season. In October, Daniels said the club's 2022 budget would be "consistent with the market and fan base of this size". Dallas-Fort Worth is a top-five sports market.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

