Texas Rangers Game Today (8/29/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers are preparing for the second game of their three-game series against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday.
The roster is, to say the least, a mess. The latest injury move on Friday was to slide shortstop Corey Seager to the 10-day injured list after his appendectomy. That was expected. The Rangers also ended the season of outfielder Evan Carter by moving him to the 60-day IL.
Entering Saturday’s game, four members of the expected opening day lineup — Seager, Carter, second baseman Marcus Semien and first baseman Jake Burger — are on the injured list. Carter was not on the opening day roster as he needed time to reshape his swing. But the Rangers treat him like he’s a part of their future.
Two Rangers starting pitchers are also on the 15-day injured list, Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray. Two others, Tyler Mahle and Cody Bradford, are on the 60-day injured list. Texas can’t really afford any other injuries.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics
Game Day: Saturday, Aug. 29
Game Time: 9:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels); MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); Talk 650 KSTE, A's Cast, KSAC 104.7 FM/890 AM, KWNR 95.5 The Bull (Angels)
Where: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, Calif.
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (10-7, 3.20)
Kelly finally claimed his first win with the Rangers last weekend against Cleveland in what was his best start with the franchise. He went seven innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs. He walked two and struck out eight. In his five starts with the Rangers, he is 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA, with 26 strikeouts and eight walks in 29 innings.
The 36-year-old is set to become a free agent after the season. Combined with his time in Arizona he has 147 strikeouts and 46 walks in 157.2 innings this year. He has a chance to match his career high for wins, which is 13, set in both 2019 and 2022.
Athletics: TBA
Entering the series the Athletics had not named a starting pitcher for Saturday’s game. Jeffrey Spring started Friday’s game and J.T. Ginn was expected to start Sunday’s game. Luis Severino is eligible to return but he threw a simulated game on Wednesday, which may rule him out for a role on Saturday.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Eovaldi missed his scheduled start on Wednesday with the injury. He is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Seager had surgery on Thursday in Mansfield, per the Rangers. It’s not clear if Seager will be able to play this season.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return Sept. 2): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that, at minimum, will require four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty had left ankle issues a month ago. This issue appears to be related.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn is expected to return when eligible.
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return): He began a hitting progression on Sunday.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return): Martin will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco this weekend.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season, which was anticipated. His move to the 60-day was procedural.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.