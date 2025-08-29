Rangers Young Outfielder Adjusting Incredibly Well To Position Change
There hasn’t been much that has consistently gone right for the Texas Rangers during the 2025 MLB regular season.
The team’s overall performance has been inconsistent, with players struggling to find a groove in multiple facets. But there have been a few standout performers. One of the best has been second-year outfielder Wyatt Langford.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida, he was in the Opening Day lineup not even a year later as the starting left fielder. There is some risk in turning to such an inexperienced player, but he quickly proved he was ready for the opportunity as the lights weren’t too bright despite playing only 47 minor league games before making his MLB debut.
In Year 2 of his career, Langford has taken his performance to another level. His production offensively has improved across the board with a .252/.346/.439 slash line and an OPS+ of 127. He has hit 19 home runs and 22 doubles with 54 RBI, adding 18 stolen bases as an all-around contributor on offense.
Wyatt Langford Has Turned Into Elite Defensive Player For Rangers
Langford has been hitting the ball hard with regularity, which has led to an increase in his production. His ascension at the plate has been great for the Rangers, but it isn’t the most impressive thing he has accomplished this year. Where he has truly shined is defensively.
As a rookie, he was an above-average defender with plus-5 Fielding Run Value, landing in the 79th percentile. This year, he has improved to plus-9 Fielding Run Value with a month remaining in the season, which is in the 94th percentile. That improvement is impressive enough before taking into account that he is now doing it at a new position.
Texas has been deploying him more often in center field this year. With Evan Carter going down with a season-ending injury, Langford could find himself at the heart of the Rangers' defense even more down the stretch. And, that could very well be a good thing for the franchise.
Despite playing only 278 innings in center field, he has already produced plus-6 Defensive Runs Saved. That puts him in the top 10 of the position, sliding in at the No. 10 spot. As a left fielder, he has produced plus-8 DRS, which is second behind only Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians. Langford's overall plus-14 DRS is seventh amongst all outfielders.
The five-tool skill set that Langford possesses has been on full display this season. Not even scratching the surface of his potential at only 23 years old, the sky’s the limit for the emerging Texas star.
It is only a matter of time before he is racking up All-Star nods representing the team and earning a massive contract.