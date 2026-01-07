The Texas Rangers are in the midst of offseason hustle and bustle as they attempt to improve their positioning heading into their upcoming campaign. There are still several gaps that need to be filled before Opening Day arrives, and the clock is ticking.

One of the top names heading into this season is that of Corey Seager, but there's uncertainty looming around the veteran shortstop. He has been sporadically plagued by injury time and again, leaving many to wonder how he will hold up in years to come.

To further the matter, a new projection now lists Seager as having a rather disastrous contract in 2028. All things considered, this projection might not be too far off.

Looking Ahead to Seager's 2028 Season

Once 2028 rolls around, Seager will be in his age-34 season and his remaining contract will have $31M annually frm 2028-31. According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, by this point in time, Seager is expected to have what he considers a "nightmare contract."

Much of his reasoning revolves around the 31-year-old shortstop's seemingly endless injury saga, which has left him sidelined at various points in recent years, forcing the franchise to take repeated hits. Combining his age with the lack of confidence in his health, Miller's projection isn't too far-fetched; there could be trouble on the horizon for both Seager and Texas.

Now, that's not to say that Seager is completely out of gas, but 2028 is a couple of years away. During his 2025 campaign, Seager slashed .271/.373/.487 and smacked 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 RBIs, with a .860 OPS through 102 games. The burning question is whether or not he will still have fuel by then.

In Miller's blunt words, "... we'll believe he can stay healthy when he actually does it again, and that skepticism for 2028-31 will only exponentiate if he misses significant chunks of the next two seasons."

Seager comes in at No. 5 in Miller's rankings, so he isn't likely to end up with the most atrocious contract, but considering how many players are in the Major Leagues today, reaching the top five isn't desirable.

He has made a name for himself in recent years, and the image of seeing his name on the injured list remains ingrained in the minds of many. Is there hope for Seager, or will his value on the field start to diminish over time?

