Texas Rangers Have Bright Present and Future at Key Infield Position
The Texas Rangers will be reporting for pitchers and catchers soon, meaning that the 2025 campaign is right around the corner.
It has been a very busy offseason for the Rangers. Texas had a lot of free agents coming into the winter and there are some new faces on the team.
One of the areas that the Rangers will have to be excited about coming into the year is their lineup. On paper, their lineup has the potential to be one of the best in baseball. This winter, they added Jake Burger and Joc Pederson, both of whom should provide a lot of value for the team.
From the top of the order to the bottom of the order there is talent, making it tough to navigate for opposing pitchers. Also, it helps to have a star right in the heart of the order and their infield.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what the shortstop situation will look like for the Rangers over the next five years. He highlighted that while Seager has been a great signing so far, his age is becoming a concern. Luckily, the future behind him is bright.
“He will be 31 years old in April and injuries have limited him to 119 and 123 games the last two years. With seven years and $221.5 million left on the books, it will be interesting to see how much longer he can be a top-tier shortstop.”
More often than not, large signings like Seager’s don’t work out well for a team, but he has been the exception. The slugger was the main reason why the team was able to win the World Series in 2023, taking home the MVP. Arguably, that could make the entire contract worthwhile.
In three seasons with Texas, the numbers have been impressive. He has slashed .280/.350/.524 with 96 home runs. However, injuries have started to creep up in the last couple of years, which could be a concern considering he’s got seven years left on his contract.
However, if a positional switch is needed in the future, the Rangers have a young prospect that could be the heir apparent in the next few years in Sebastian Walcott. At just 18 years old, Walcott is already a Top 100 prospect in baseball and his future is very bright.
The young prospect was able to make it to Double-A already last year, which at his age is remarkable, He will certainly be a prospect to watch not only for the Rangers, but overall in baseball with his rise up the rankings.
With both the present in Seager and the future in Walcott looking good at shortstop, Texas should be very pleased with the short-term and long-term outlook for the position.