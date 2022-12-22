Joe McCarthy, in spring training with the Rangers last year, gets another invite in 2023.

The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to sign Joe McCarthy to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, according to FanSided.com.

McCarthy did the same thing with the Rangers last spring training but didn’t make the roster.

McCarthy was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of the University of Virginia. From there, he embarked on a long minor-league career through the 2021 season, working his way up from Short Class-A ball to Triple-A Sacramento.

He played in 474 minor league games, compiling 1,679 at-bats. He batted .269/.377/.428/.805 with 99 doubles, 17 triples, 45 home runs and 246 RBI.

After he failed to make the Rangers, McCarthy spent the 2022 season playing with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball. He played in 59 games and batted .225 with seven doubles, one triple and four home runs and 19 RBI.

McCarthy had one cup of coffee in the Majors with the San Francisco Giants in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He made the Opening-Day roster and started in right field. But he played in just four games and failed to get a hit in 10 at-bats before he was designated for assignment.

McCarthy will likely be competing for a job as a utility player or with the Rangers’ top minor-league affiliate, Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers have a locked-in starting and could acquire a player to complete with left fielder Bubba Thompson or take his place, such as veteran Michael Conforto.

