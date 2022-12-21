Bubba Thompson stole 68 bases in 2022 between his time at Triple-A Round Rock and the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly in the market for at least one more bat, and that could be someone that could play left field. For now, the connection appears to be with former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, who didn’t play last year due to injury.

But that doesn’t mean that the Rangers’ current left fielder — or at least the one that ended the season in that position — doesn’t have value.

Bubba Thompson is one of a group of young players that could be in line to play left in 2023. Two others are Josh Smith, who made some starts at that position in 2022, and Ezequiel Duran, who is currently playing outfield in the Dominican Winter League so he can get more experience.

But Thompson is the most natural outfielder of the three. Both Smith and Duran are trying to convert from the middle infield, where their paths to consistent playing time are blocked by second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager. Both are also rumored to be potential trade bait.

That gives Thompson a leg up. So does his speed, which accounted for 18 stolen bases with the Rangers in just two months.

New manager Bruce Bochy has been acquainting himself with the club. He said on Monday that he’s spoken to just about every player on the 40-man roster. Thompson has piqued his interest.

“Bubba is one of those guys where you know he’s going, and odds are he’s still going to make it,” Bochy said. “He’s that gifted with pure speed. It’s definitely an advantage for someone like Bubba.”

Speed is Thompson’s best asset. Drafted in the first round in 2017 out of McGill-Tooten Catholic in Mobile, Ala., he turned away from football to join the Rangers out of high school. In five minor league seasons, Thompson stole 123 bases.

But with Triple-A Round Rock last season he came into his own. In just 80 games Thompson stole 49 bases, setting an Express record at the Triple-A level. He also batted .303/.355/.474 with 12 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 48 RBI and 77 runs scored.

Despite spending the final two months of the season with the Rangers, Thompson was named the Express’ 2022 MVP.

While Thompson stole 19 bases with the Rangers, he batted a respectable .265. He’s light on power — he hit just one home run and drove in nine runs — but Bochy explained that some of the rules changes for 2023 might be in Thompson’s favor.

The most notable rules change for a player like Thompson is the change in base size. The bases will be three inches larger in 2023, moving from 15 inches square to 18 inches square. MLB is billing it as a safety measure to give fielders and baserunners more room to operate. But it might work a bit to Thompson’s benefit, as it makes the bases just a tiny bit closer.

On a bang-bang play, that could make a difference.

“It’s definitely to his advantage or to anyone who is a plus-plus runner,” Bochy said. “That’s where I think speed is going to be looked at more in our game. It’s tough to score runs. You saw how the game changed? Let’s go for the long ball more? Well speed might become a bigger part of the game than it’s been in a long time, trying to manufacture runs more.”

And, if Thompson can prove to be a consistent leadoff hitter in spring training, his value could increase — and reduce the need for the Rangers to go after another bat in the future.

