Slip Sliding Away! Texas Rangers Losing Streak Continues As Offense Remains MIA

The Texas Rangers were held to four hits and scored two or fewer runs for the 18th time. In 2023, they were held to less than three hits one time.

Stefan Stevenson

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Travis Jankowski (16) pops a bun in the air, it would be caught by Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez (8) in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers offense remained missing in action Friday night in Minnesota.

The Rangers were held to four hits as the Minnesota Twins won the opener 3-2 at Target Field.

The Rangers have lost a season-high five consecutive games and 12 of their past 15 and dropped four games below .500.

The game started off with a bang, as Corey Seager's two-run, first-inning homer gave the Rangers a quick 2-0 lead. But the Texas bats went cold after Josh Smith's leadoff single in the fifth. The Rangers were held hitless and only had one baserunner over the final four innings.

It's the fifth time this season that the Rangers have been held to four or fewer hits and the 18th time they've scored two runs or fewer in a game. They were held to less than three hits only once in 2023.

The Rangers have scored four or fewer runs in 13 consecutive games, the longest stretch since 1988.

Three Things from Friday's game:

1. Seager's Stretch

May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager homered in his fourth consecutive game. His two-run homer followed Marcus Semien's leadoff walk in the first. The Rangers have homered in a season-high nine consecutive games (14 total in the stretch). Seager has nine homers this season. Friday's homer was his second with a runner on base. Of the Rangers' most recent 17 homers, 13 have been solo.

2. Jose Urena Solid Again

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) and Texas Rangers pitcher Jose Urena (54) meet at the mound after the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Urena pitched admirably in his fourth start since being added to the rotation because of the Rangers injury issues. He held the Twins to three runs despite nine hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six and left the game trailing 3-2.

3. Up Next

May 3, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) pitches during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.61) makes his eighth start against Twins right-hander Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.47) for Game 2 at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.