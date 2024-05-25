Slip Sliding Away! Texas Rangers Losing Streak Continues As Offense Remains MIA
The Texas Rangers offense remained missing in action Friday night in Minnesota.
The Rangers were held to four hits as the Minnesota Twins won the opener 3-2 at Target Field.
The Rangers have lost a season-high five consecutive games and 12 of their past 15 and dropped four games below .500.
The game started off with a bang, as Corey Seager's two-run, first-inning homer gave the Rangers a quick 2-0 lead. But the Texas bats went cold after Josh Smith's leadoff single in the fifth. The Rangers were held hitless and only had one baserunner over the final four innings.
It's the fifth time this season that the Rangers have been held to four or fewer hits and the 18th time they've scored two runs or fewer in a game. They were held to less than three hits only once in 2023.
The Rangers have scored four or fewer runs in 13 consecutive games, the longest stretch since 1988.
Three Things from Friday's game:
1. Seager's Stretch
Corey Seager homered in his fourth consecutive game. His two-run homer followed Marcus Semien's leadoff walk in the first. The Rangers have homered in a season-high nine consecutive games (14 total in the stretch). Seager has nine homers this season. Friday's homer was his second with a runner on base. Of the Rangers' most recent 17 homers, 13 have been solo.
2. Jose Urena Solid Again
Urena pitched admirably in his fourth start since being added to the rotation because of the Rangers injury issues. He held the Twins to three runs despite nine hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six and left the game trailing 3-2.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.61) makes his eighth start against Twins right-hander Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.47) for Game 2 at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.
