Rangers Make Four Minor-League Signings

All four players will be invited to the Rangers Major League camp in Surprise.

The Texas Rangers announced the signing of four players that have received non-roster invitations to Major League spring training — right-handed pitchers Jacob Barnes, Kyle Funkhouser and Zack Littell, and catcher Sandy León.

Barnes went 3-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 12 strikeouts against nine walks in 23 combined relief appearances last season with the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.

He had scoreless appearances in 16 of his 22 outings with the Tigers before being released on June 19. Barnes signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on Aug. 30, was selected to the Major League roster on Oct. 1, and was designated for assignment on Oct. 2.

Funkhouser did not pitch last season and spent the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. He suffered the injury in March prior to the start of Spring Training and later underwent season-ending surgery. In 2021, the right-hander went 7-4 with one save and a 3.42 ERA (26 ER/68.1 IP) over 57 games/two starts for Detroit.

León batted .169 with three doubles and four RBI in 33 games with Cleveland and Minnesota last season. He started the year at Triple-A Louisville (Cincinnati Reds) and was traded to the Guardians for cash considerations on June 28. After being designated for assignment by the Guardians on July 8, he was traded to Minnesota in exchange for right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton on Aug. 2. The switch-hitting catcher played in 25 games for the Twins before being placed on the Injured List on Sept. 27 and undergoing right knee meniscus surgery.

Littell went 3-3 with one save and a 5.08 ERA in 39 relief appearances for the San Francisco Giants in 2022, striking out 39 batters against 13 walks. He made two trips to the Injured List last year, missing seven games after landing in the COVID-19 Related Injured List on April 26 and missing 35 games from July 9-Aug. 17 with a strained left oblique.

Pitchers and catchers report to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers will wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

