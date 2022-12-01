The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and Mitch Haniger hit 39 home runs in 2021.

The Texas Rangers are one of two teams that are considered among the most serious suitors for Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, MLB.com reported on Thursday.

The other team is the Boston Red Sox, though there are other teams that are still in the mix.

With the Winter Meetings coming up in San Diego next week, the Rangers are working to sign at least one veteran starting pitcher. Among the pitchers the Rangers have been connected to are Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodón and Kodai Senga. Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that the Rangers were more likely to sign Rodón or Senga, or perhaps both.

But as far back as August, the Rangers have indicated that they wanted to sign a middle-of-the-order bat as well. Haniger would qualify. As an outfielder, he could also slip into left field as the starter or platoon with last year’s holdover, Bubba Thompson. Haniger could also slide into a full-time designated hitter role, as the position is now universal in both leagues.

The six-year veteran broke in with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 and spent 2017-22 with the Mariners, who reached the playoff last season.

The Mariners are unlikely to re-sign Haniger, as they traded for Teoscar Hernandez to install in right field alongside newly-minter American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez in center field.

As for the Rangers, they appear set in right field with Adolis García and in center field with Leody Taveras.

Haniger missed three months of the 2022 season with an ankle injury and ended up batting .246/.308/.429/.737 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI.

However, he has shown power and average in his career.

Haniger is a .261 lifetime hitter, and his best overall seasons were in his first two seasons with Seattle. In 2017 he hit .282 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI. He followed that with a .285 season in 2018, with 26 home runs and 93 RBI.

While his batting average dropped to .253 in 2021, he set career highs with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.

The Rangers have a solid core of offensive players going into 2023. García, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe all hit at least 25 home runs last season, while Lowe earned the American League’s Silver Slugger award at first base.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!