Rangers More Likely To Land Free Agents Rodon, Senga: Report

The Texas Rangers are chasing some of the top free agents on the market, but some are more likely to be caught than others.

The Texas Rangers want to be players in the free-agent pitching market. But a report by The Athletic notes that the Rangers have more confidence in landing certain targets entering next week’s Winter Meetings in San Diego.

According to that report, the Rangers seem more likely to land San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón or Japanese free agent Kodai Senga through free agency. The report didn’t rule out the Rangers landing both.

The Rangers met with Senga and his representatives before Thanksgiving. The Rangers have reportedly had contact with Rodón’s agent, which came right after the free agency period began.

Rodón, 29, is an eight-year MLB veteran who went 14-8 for the Giants last season, as he set a career high for victories. He has no ties to new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy — who managed the Giants for more than a decade — as Rodón played his first seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Rodón has a career record of 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA. He’s been an All-Star each of the past two seasons.

Senga, 29, is dipping his toe into free agency after pitching for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks for a decade. He’s been one of the NPB’s most decorated pitchers during that time, with three All-Star Game appearances and leading the Pacific League in strikeouts twice. He was also on the 2017 World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team. In Japan he won five Japan Series championships and was a member of Japan’s gold-medal winning 2020 Olympic Team.

Where does this leave the Rangers on Jacob deGrom, the No. 1 free-agent pitcher on the market? The report said that deGrom appears to be the Mets “focus” in free agency. It didn’t rule out the Rangers signing deGrom, but noted it was now less likely.

The report also said its less likely the Rangers would sign reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. 

The Rangers have communicated publicly that they want to improve their starting pitching and add a middle-of-the-order bat for 2023. At the moment, the Rangers have three veteran starters under contract — Martín Pérez, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi.

