Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers hit the second leg of their 10-game, 10-day road trip when they arrive on the West Coast for a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics.
The Rangers (19-16) wrapped up the first leg by winning two of three to the Kansas City Royals.
Texas had an offensive explosion in the second game of the series but rallied from two runs down in the eighth and ninth innings to beat the Royals, 3-2, in 10 innings on Sunday.
Additionally, Texas’ young rookie outfielder, Wyatt Langford, is nursing a hamstring injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list. Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi won’t go to Oakland, as he is heading to New York for a second opinion on the injured groin that landed him on the 15-day IL after his last start.
The Athletics (17-17) have been a surprise this season. In spite of the off-the-field turmoil related to their stadium lease, temporary home in Sacramento starting in 2024, and trying to secure stadium financing in Las Vegas, the team has played quality baseball for the first six weeks of the season.
This series features a rarity in modern baseball. The series concludes on Wednesday with a scheduled doubleheader, which doesn’t happen often anymore. The Rangers have not designated a probable starter for the second game of that doubleheader, but it’s potentially an opportunity for Jack Leiter to be called back up to make a spot start, as he was in Detroit last month.
Here is the preview for the series, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Athletics
Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.
Monday’s Game
Time: 8:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-4, 5.10)
Oakland Athletics: LHP Alex Wood (1-2, 6.32)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 2:37 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Oakland Athletics: RHP Ross Stripling (1-5, 4.24)
Wednesday’s Games (Doubleheader)
Time: 2:37 p.m. CT (start of Game 1; Game 2 afterward)
Television: Bally Sports Southwest (both games). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers (Game 1): RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 3.52)
Oakland Athletics (Game 1): LHP J.P. Sears (2-2, 3.89)
Texas Rangers (Game 2): TBA
Oakland Athletics (Game 2): TBA
Rest Of Road Trip
May 10-12: at Colorado Rockies