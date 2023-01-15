Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to an international deal with Pablo Guerrero, who is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and younger brother of Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLB.com filed the report.

The report also said the Rangers had agreed to a deal with Sebastian Walcott of the Bahamas, who is considered the No. 8 international prospect.

The Guerrero family posted a photo of the signing ceremony in the Dominican Republic on social media. The Rangers have not officially announced the signing.

Guerrero’s father, Vlad Sr., played 16 years in the Majors, including a one-year stint with the Texas Rangers in 2010 when the club made its first World Series appearance. Guerrero hit .300 with 29 home runs and 115 RBI.

Guerrero’s Hall-of-Fame career included nine All-Star Game appearances, eight Silver Slugger awards and the 2004 American League MVP award.

Guerrero Jr. plays for Toronto and is entering his fifth season as a first and third baseman. He is already a two-time All-Star and finished second in AL MVP voting in 2021.

Baseball America also reported several other Rangers international agreements, including Cuban outfielder Geisel Cepeda, Venezuelan catcher Juan Sulbaran, along with outfielder Brailyn More, shortstop Lisandro Mejia, and pitchers Snarlyn Encarnacion, Walkin Ortiz, Yormi Nivar, Felix Martinez and Frank Martinez, all from the Dominican Republic.

The Rangers earlier announced that pitchers and catchers would report to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow Feb. 20.

The Rangers have already announced their Spring Training game schedule, which starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex it shares with the Royals.

The Rangers will wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

