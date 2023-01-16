The Texas Rangers added another player to their Spring Training roster with the signing of Yoshi Tsutsugo.

The Texas Rangers announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp.

The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter.

Tsutsugo played 50 games with the Pirates last season, batting .171/.249/.229/.478 with two home runs and 19 RBI.

Since he made his Major League debut in 2020, he’s played with three different teams — the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Pirates.

Tsutsugo is the second player the Rangers have signed to a minor-league deal in which they have also extended an invitation to MLB Spring Training.

The other is outfielder Joe McCarthy, who was signed earlier this month.

McCarthy was with the Rangers in Spring Training last offseason, but failed to make the team. He spent the 2022 season playing with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball. He played in 59 games and batted .225 with seven doubles, one triple and four home runs and 19 RBI.

McCarthy played with the San Francisco Giants in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He made the Opening Day roster and started in right field. But he played in just four games and failed to get a hit in 10 at-bats before he was designated for assignment.

The Rangers also signed first baseman Ryan Gold and right-handed pitcher Kyle Funkhouser to minor-league deals, with invites to minor-league camp.

Pitchers and catchers report to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow after on Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers will wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

