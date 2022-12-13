Rangers Spending Spree Doesn't Bust Budget

The Texas Rangers committed a lot of money to pitcher Jacob deGrom in part because most of its player costs are locked in for 2023.

The Texas Rangers’ goal entering this offseason was to spend their way to contention. So far, the Rangers have spent, but have concentrated that spending to just a couple of players.

Per Spotrac.com, which tracks player salaries and team payrolls in all four major sports, the Rangers have a payroll of $150.65 million entering 2023. That’s a bit deceiving in that the money is wrapped up in just nine contracts. Plus, at least for 2023, pitcher Jacob deGrom’s contract isn’t the highest on the payroll.

Shortstop Corey Seager has the highest salary for 2023, which is $35.5 million. The first year of deGrom’s deal is worth $30 million. That’s followed closely by the second year of second baseman Marcus Semien’s deal, which is $26 million.

After that? Pitcher Martín Pérez has $19.65 million coming from his qualifying offer contract. Pitcher Jon Gray will get $15 million for the second year of his four-year contract. New signee Andrew Heaney will get a reported $12 million.

Pitcher Jose Leclerc will be paid $6 million, followed by utility player Brad Miller at $4 million and pitcher Jake Odorizzi at $2.5 million. Atlanta will pick up the rest of his $12.5 million salary.

From there, the Rangers have control over the rest of their roster, starting with five arbitration eligible players — catcher Mitch Garver, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, pitcher Taylor Hearn, pitcher Brett Martin and pitcher Jonathan Hernández. Assuming the Rangers reach an agreement with all five, the Rangers would have 14 players under contract.

Arbitration numbers must be traded by Jan. 13, but a deal can be reached before that.

From there, the remainder of the Rangers’ 40-man roster is under team control and those players would make only the veteran minimum.

That’s why it’s possible the Rangers could invest more money in another risk-reward starting pitcher or, more importantly, an additional bat.

But the Rangers have a controllable payroll for this year and foreseeable future. In fact, the only player under team control or arbitration that will become a free agent after next season is Garver.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Pitchers (22)

Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Jacob deGrom, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, Zak Kent, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martin Perez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn.

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (8): Luisangel Acuña, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonathan Ornelas, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (6): Adolis García, Dustin Harris, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson, Eli White

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

