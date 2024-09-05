Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Preview, How To Watch, Listen

The Texas Rangers wrap up their homestand with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.    

Matthew Postins

Aug 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
/ Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers conclude their 10-day, 10-game homestand on Thursday when they host the Los Angeles for a four-game series at Globe Life Field.  

First pitch for Thursday and Friday are set for 7:05 p.m., with Saturday set for 6:05 p.m. and Sunday set for 1:35 p.m.

Texas (67-73) is coming off a series win against the New York Yankees. Rookie Wyatt Langford had a grand slam walk-off home run in Tuesday's victory and made a leaping catch at the wall to end Wednesday's victory.

The Rangers will also be without pitcher Jon Gray and shortstop Corey Seager as both were put on the injured list during the series.

The Angels (58-81) could win every game for the rest of the season, but they would still only finish .500. Their next loss will guarantee a losing record. Texas, meanwhile, is trying to do whatever it can to avoid a losing season.

The four-games series wraps up the Rangers’ second-to-last homestand of the season.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Preview, How to Watch

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Thursday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.21)

Los Angeles Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.96)

Friday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Los Angeles Angels: LHP Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60)

Saturday’s Game

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (0-2, 1178)

Los Angeles Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55)

Sunday’s Game

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81)

New York Yankees: RHP Caden Dana (1-0 3.00)

Remaining Series in Season

Sept. 10-11: at Arizona

Sept. 12-15: at Seattle

Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto

Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle

Sept. 24-26: at Oakland

Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels

