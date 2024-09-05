Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Preview, How To Watch, Listen
The Texas Rangers conclude their 10-day, 10-game homestand on Thursday when they host the Los Angeles for a four-game series at Globe Life Field.
First pitch for Thursday and Friday are set for 7:05 p.m., with Saturday set for 6:05 p.m. and Sunday set for 1:35 p.m.
Texas (67-73) is coming off a series win against the New York Yankees. Rookie Wyatt Langford had a grand slam walk-off home run in Tuesday's victory and made a leaping catch at the wall to end Wednesday's victory.
The Rangers will also be without pitcher Jon Gray and shortstop Corey Seager as both were put on the injured list during the series.
The Angels (58-81) could win every game for the rest of the season, but they would still only finish .500. Their next loss will guarantee a losing record. Texas, meanwhile, is trying to do whatever it can to avoid a losing season.
The four-games series wraps up the Rangers’ second-to-last homestand of the season.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Preview, How to Watch
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Thursday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.21)
Los Angeles Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.96)
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Los Angeles Angels: LHP Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (0-2, 1178)
Los Angeles Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81)
New York Yankees: RHP Caden Dana (1-0 3.00)
Remaining Series in Season
Sept. 10-11: at Arizona
Sept. 12-15: at Seattle
Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto
Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle
Sept. 24-26: at Oakland
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels