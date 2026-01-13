In what may prove to be Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge of Manchester City, claiming the Carabao Cup would be a fitting way for the Spaniard to bow out.

This is a competition that was once monopolised by the Cityzens, who lifted the trophy on five occasions between 2016 and 2021. However, Guardiola’s men have failed to book in a March Wembley date since their previous triumph five years ago.

A two-legged tussle with the holders Newcastle United separates them from the competition’s showpiece event in 2026, with the two sides entering Tuesday’s first leg with a vast supply of injuries in defence. St. James’ Park, where Man City were beaten 2–1 in November, plays host to the opening fixture, and Eddie Howe must demand close to perfection from his players to give them the best possible chance of preserving any potential advantage at the Etihad next month.

This has the makings of a captivating tie, and here’s how you can watch the first 90 minutes unfold on Tuesday night.

What Time Does Newcastle vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Newcastle, England

: Newcastle, England Stadium : St. James’ Park

: St. James’ Park Date : Tuesday, Jan. 13

: Tuesday, Jan. 13 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Chris Kavanagh VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Those tuning in from the United Kingdom are spoilt for choice in terms of streaming options. This cup tie will be available on free-to-air television via ITV1 and STV Scotland, with ITVX and STV Player also providing streams for those watching from a device.

Sky Sports are also covering the game, and it’ll be shown on their Main Event and Football channels, as well as Sky GO.

Paramount+ is the sole avenue for this encounter in the United States, while DAZN and fuboTV have the rights in Canada.

In Mexico, you can access Tuesday’s game via ESPN2 or Disney+ Premium.

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, STV Player United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico

What’s Next for Newcastle and Man City?

Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash represents the start of a big week for the visitors who, after enjoying a succession of home fixtures, are on the road again in the Premier League on Saturday. The Cityzens face off against their Manchester rivals in the lunchtime kick-off, aiming to close the gap on leaders Arsenal to three points.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continue their push towards the top four away at bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have shown signs of life in recent outings. The Magpies are in action on Sunday afternoon.

