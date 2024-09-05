Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Pound New York Yankees, Take Third Straight Series

The Texas Rangers collected 14 hits, their most since Aug. 14, and took the final two games of the series against the New York Yankees.

Sep 4, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith (8) attempts to make a throw over to first base during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith (8) attempts to make a throw over to first base during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers won their third consecutive series behind another excellent start from Nathan Eovaldi and a suddenly active offense.

The Rangers beat the New York Yankees 10-6 to take the three-game series.

The Rangers last won three consecutive series on July 14 after taking series from Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Angels, and Houston. Texas has won seven of their past nine games and are only six games under .500 for the first time since Aug. 6.

The Rangers scored 10 or more runs for the 10th time in 2024 and first time since July 24.

In 2023, the Rangers scored 10 or more runs in 26 games.

Juan Soto had three of the Yankees five hits and drove in both New York runs with a two-run homer in the fifth that pulled the Yankees to within 5-2. Aaron Judge was held hitless with a walk and a strikeout. Trent Grisham's ninth-inning grand slam against Grant Anderson pulled New York to within 10-6.

Closer Kirby Yates was forced into the game with runners on the corner and two outs after Anderson was hit by a line drive off the bat of Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Giancarlo Stanton ripped a line drive to left but Wyatt Langford made the catch up against the wall, perhaps robbing Stanton of a three-run home run to end the game.

Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:

1. Nathan Eovaldi Electric Again

Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi held the New York Yankees to two runs over seven innings on Wednesday.
Sep 4, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Nathan Eovaldi was outstanding for the second straight start. Eovaldi held the Yankees to two runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out six.

2. Three-Hit Nights

Texas Rangers second baseman Ezequiel Duran had his second three-hit game and first two-double game.
Sep 4, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third base Ezequiel Duran (20) rounds second base during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Ezequiel Duran, Nathaniel Lowe, and Wyatt Langford each had three hits. It's Duran second three-hit game of 2024 and first since May 8. He also had two doubles for the first time this season. Duran also had two RBI and two runs scored.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford starts the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
Aug 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) throws during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Left-hander Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.21) starts the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.96) at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

