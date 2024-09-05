Texas Rangers Pound New York Yankees, Take Third Straight Series
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers won their third consecutive series behind another excellent start from Nathan Eovaldi and a suddenly active offense.
The Rangers beat the New York Yankees 10-6 to take the three-game series.
The Rangers last won three consecutive series on July 14 after taking series from Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Angels, and Houston. Texas has won seven of their past nine games and are only six games under .500 for the first time since Aug. 6.
The Rangers scored 10 or more runs for the 10th time in 2024 and first time since July 24.
In 2023, the Rangers scored 10 or more runs in 26 games.
Juan Soto had three of the Yankees five hits and drove in both New York runs with a two-run homer in the fifth that pulled the Yankees to within 5-2. Aaron Judge was held hitless with a walk and a strikeout. Trent Grisham's ninth-inning grand slam against Grant Anderson pulled New York to within 10-6.
Closer Kirby Yates was forced into the game with runners on the corner and two outs after Anderson was hit by a line drive off the bat of Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Giancarlo Stanton ripped a line drive to left but Wyatt Langford made the catch up against the wall, perhaps robbing Stanton of a three-run home run to end the game.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Nathan Eovaldi Electric Again
Nathan Eovaldi was outstanding for the second straight start. Eovaldi held the Yankees to two runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out six.
2. Three-Hit Nights
Ezequiel Duran, Nathaniel Lowe, and Wyatt Langford each had three hits. It's Duran second three-hit game of 2024 and first since May 8. He also had two doubles for the first time this season. Duran also had two RBI and two runs scored.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.21) starts the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.96) at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
