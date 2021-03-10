Will Rangers Pursue Future Free Agent Star Shortstops?

At least one member of the Rangers thinks the shortstop answer is already here. But future free agency may tell a different story

At least one member of the Texas Rangers family already thinks they have a "star'' shortstop in Isiah Kiner-Falefa. That person would be Kiner-Falefa himself.

But other smart Rangers watchers like 105.3 The Fan's Jared Sandler, who is already predicting big things for the club next offseason via free agency, are attaching Texas to names like Corey Seager and Trevor Story, essentially predicting that one of them could very well be the club's next shortstop.

And now MLB insider Jon Heyman, looking ahead to 2022 free agency, lists the Rangers as contenders for the services of that same level of player, and includes brand-new New York Mets acquisition Francisco Lindor, along with Carlos Correa and Javier Báez as potential targets.

An assortment of those players are involved, at some level, in extension talks with their present teams.

The San Francisco Giants could be in this mix as they eventually say goodbye to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who has helped the Giants to two World Series visits but will be 35 in 2022. The Philadelphia Phillies might have to shuffle the present deck in a big way for their pursuit of a new shortstop to take place.

And the Rangers? They just dealt away their long-time everyday shortstop Elvis Andrus in a trade with the Oakland A's in exchange for Khris Davis.

Is there now a void at the position, presently and in the future? It is Kiner-Falefa's job to establish that there is not. It is the job of the Rangers front office to make sure they get it right.

