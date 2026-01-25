Blue Jays' Free Agent Would be Excellent Addition for Rays This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting closer to the start of the season, and there are still some areas that could make sense for the team to try to upgrade.

As the Rays try to balance being able to contend and build for the future at the same time, there have been a plethora of moves made by the franchise so far. Tampa Bay has been fairly active in free agency, making upgrades to help, but a couple of major trades were geared more toward the future.

Even though the farm system for the Rays is loaded up, there is certainly a way that the team can contend in 2026. While the American League East is really good, Tampa Bay did have a positive run differential in 2025, indicating that they might have been better than their record ended up being.

On paper, the greatest strength for the team is going to be the pitching staff, but that doesn’t mean that the unit is perfect. The Rays are going to be relying on pitchers like Shane McClanahan to stay healthy and on Steven Matz to be able to be a starter again. Furthermore, it will require at least one of the young arms to step up.

While there is some talent and upside, insurance would be good. One option that could make a lot of sense in free agency would be veteran Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt Could Provide Quality Depth

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

At 36 years old, the right-hander still has something left in the tank and could be a great option to provide some veteran depth. With some question marks in the rotation, adding another starter like Bassitt could make a lot of sense.

Fortunately, at his age, he will likely just be seeking a one-year deal and an opportunity. With the Toronto Blue Jays last year, he totaled an 11-9 record and a 3.96 ERA. The numbers were pretty solid for Bassitt, and he could be a great option at the back end of the rotation and to provide some insurance for the team.

Furthermore, if Tampa Bay were to fall out of contention, he could be a pitcher that the team could move at the trade deadline. Overall, there are a number of positives for the Rays to pursue Bassitt, but it will likely come down to the price tag. It will be interesting to see if they would be willing to pay over $10 million for him.

