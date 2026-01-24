Improving Key Area Should Be on Rays' Wish List Before Spring Training

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a very busy team this offseason, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have a couple of areas to try to improve still.

It has been no surprise to see the Rays as one of the more active teams this winter. Tampa Bay is notorious for making a lot of moves to try to get the most out of their payroll and roster. Even though the goal might be to contend in 2026, the team will need a lot of things to go right for that to happen.

As the new ownership group works hard on getting them a new stadium, the payroll will likely remain with the Rays until that is settled. With it being business as usual for the front office, the team has been trying to find the balance of being able to contend while keeping an eye on the future.

Currently, the future of the franchise is looking a little bit better than the present, but there are still some good things to like about this team heading into 2026. One of those areas is their starting rotation. However, some additional help could be needed.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what should be on the Rays’ wish list before the start of the season. One thing that was mentioned was to improve their depth in the starting rotation with a couple of question marks looming.

Rotation Depth Should be Addressed

When looking at the roster for Tampa Bay as it currently stands, the starting rotation and the pitching staff in general appear to be the strength of the team. Following the decision to trade Brandon Lowe, this is a lineup that will have some question marks at certain positions, but the Rays figure to be able to lean on their rotation to get things going.

At the top of the rotation will hopefully be the return of star Shane McClanahan, who will be seeking to come back following missing the last two years because of injuries. Furthermore, he will be joined at the top of the rotation by Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot. This trio can be very strong, but a lot will depend on the health of McClanahan.

At the back end of the unit, the team signed southpaw Steven Matz to a two-year deal, and despite working out of the bullpen in 2025, he will be given a chance to be a starter again. With the uncertainty around Matz, McClanahan, and one of the young arms who should get a chance, the Rays must consider adding at least one more veteran starter who can, at the very least, eat some innings.

