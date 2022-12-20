Snag In Carlos Correa's Physical Could Put Him Back On Free-Agent Market

The current free-agent period has been littered with rumors, big contracts, false reporting on some of the biggest stars in the game and more.

It could get even more dramatic with the latest news from San Francisco.

"The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation," the Associated Press's Ronald Blum wrote Tuesday.

Correa, a bonafide superstar, signed a massive 13-year, $350 million contract, pending a physical. Said physical appears to be the issue that could ultimately result in the 28-year-old heading back into free agency.

The former Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros shortstop has had a nagging back injury disrupt his career over the years, but SF Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported that his back is not the issue.

More than likely, the Giants will try to renegotiate the deal, not throw it away entirely. However, if Correa feels that he is being lowballed, he could be headed back into free agency looking for a new team.

At this juncture, it would be highly unlikely for the Boston Red Sox to enter the mix, but it would make a lot of sense.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom along with the current ownership group appear unwilling to target premier free agents for the top dollar -- but they do have the money to spend.

Even after the acquisition of third baseman/utility man Justin Turner, the team could realistically add Correa while dipping under the luxury tax, though it would have to be their final notable move, leaving the rotation shorthanded.

Still, the Red Sox fanbase is up in arms after the departure of Xander Bogaerts. Correa would quite those fans down after hitting a few bombs over the Green Monster.

