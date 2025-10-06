Craig Breslow Announces Offseason Surgery For Key Red Sox Starter
The Boston Red Sox came into the season with some very high hopes. They had added a few superstars during last offseason, which seemed to push the team in the right direction. Adding Garrett Crochet at the top of the pitching rotation gave the Red Sox an ace who could compete with any pitcher in baseball. Adding Alex Bregman at the hot corner gave Boston a reliable star to stick in the middle of the lineup.
The Red Sox also had a few top prospects make their ways to the big leagues this year. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell all made it to the big leagues. They each seem to have very bright futures in Boston, but it was Anthony who stood out the most.
Still, the Red Sox came up short of the ultimate prize this year. They made the postseason, but matched up against the New York Yankees. After Crochet dominated the Yankees and the Red Sox took Game 1, the Bronx Bombers stole the next two games to send the Red Sox home.
After this, president of baseball operations Craig Breslow announced some bad news heading into Boston's offseason.
Carlos Narvaez set to undergo offseason knee surgery this winter
Breslow announced that starting catcher Carlos Narvaez was going to undergo a minor offseason surgery to clean up his meniscus. Breslow noted that the injury flared up multiple times throughout the season.
Narvaez was very impressive in his rookie campaign. He was one of the better defensive catchers in baseball, which led to his 2.8 WAR. He also hit 15 home runs with a 100 OPS+. The fact that he was able to be a league average bat while being such a positive defender should indicate a bright future for the Red Sox.
To know that he was also battling a knee injury for most of the campaign makes the season even more impressive. Assuming he is able to undergo the surgery without any complications, the Red Sox will get a better and healthier Narvaez in 2026. Seeing him return from this injury is going to be a huge piece of the puzzle next year.
More MLB: Red Sox Called Landing Spot For $158 Million Ace In Free Agency