Red Sox Called Landing Spot For $158 Million Ace In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox had one of the most talented rosters in baseball this year, but they came short of the ultimate prize in embarassing fashion, losing twice to their biggest rivals, the New York Yankees, in the American League wild card round.
Boston needs to add pitching in the offseason, while also prioritizing re-signing Alex Bregman, if it wants a real shot at a World Series next year.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed the Red Sox as a fit for star free agent pitcher Dylan Cease this offseason. The San Diego Padres star is projected to sign for $158 million over six years, per Spotrac.
Dylan Cease would be the perfect addition for Red Sox
"A couple months ago, Boston might have been No. 1 on this list. Aside from Garrett Crochet, their Opening Day rotation of Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts was either injured or left much to be desired, or both," Miller wrote. "But Brayan Bello has blossomed into a legitimate rotation fixture while the trio of No. 5 options above rather surprisingly tossed its way into the October mix after spending most of the year in the minors.
"If they believe in at least one of those guys and expect Kutter Crawford to be back in the mix in 2026, maybe they don't worry about signing a co-ace for Crochet. They have more than enough room in the budget to make multiple big signings, though. And if they can't adequately replace the bats of Alex Bregman and Trevor Story if those infielders opt out, they could instead just focus on making the rotation stronger."
Cease wasn't his best in 2025, but he would certainly be an upgrade for the Red Sox. The righty can be dominant at times and registers good strikeout numbers.
Boston needs another pitcher beyond Garrett Crochet and the emerging Brayan Bello. The team can't keep relying on top prospects to fill two or three holes in the rotation.
While these prospects are important, they can't be the bulk of the rotation, especially when October rolls around.
The Red Sox need to add a starting pitcher, and Cease might be the perfect fit.
