Dodgers 2-Time All-Star Predicted To Ditch LA For $30 Million Red Sox Deal
What is the Boston Red Sox's plan to finish building their starting rotation?
It's the million-dollar question surrounding the franchise right now. Or, depending on who they sign/trade for, it could be the $10-250 million question.
The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet in a much-needed blockbuster trade, so they have a number-one starter if they add nothing else this winter. But between injury concerns, fatigue from 2024, and relative inexperience, the rest of the projected rotation isn't guaranteed to succeed.
Adding one more arm with a proven track record would go a long way towards making the Red Sox a more viable playoff contender. And they may be able to find one on a short-term contract, due to an outlier of a 2024 season.
On Tuesday, Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted that the Red Sox would land Walker Buehler, the former Los Angeles Dodgers two-time All-Star, on a two-year, $30 million contract that includes an opt-out after year one.
"Buehler would earn $17 million in 2025 (which may be the market if he signs a one-year deal) then he could opt-in to an additional $13 million deal for 2026 if things do not go well in 2025," Finkelstein said.
"We will see where the bidding lands with Buehler, as he has a very hard market to predict based on the difference between his regular and postseason performance, as well as his pedigree from earlier in his career."
Buehler, 30, is a two-time All-Star and owns an excellent 3.27 career ERA. But his value was driven down by a rough 2024 regular season in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 5.38 ERA in 14 starts.
Where Buehler always shines, however, is in the playoffs, and that's precisely where the Red Sox hope to take him. He owns a 3.04 career ERA in 94 2/3 postseason innings, including a near-spotless 0.46 mark in the World Series.
If the Red Sox can land Buehler, they'll be in a great place for their 2025 rotation. But a lot of teams are likely thinking the same way.
