Red Sox-Ranger Suárez $130 Million Stunner Explained

The Boston Red Sox responded in a major way to the organization's miss on Alex Bregman on Wednesday.

On the same day that the Chicago Cubs officially announced the Bregman deal, Boston reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year, $130 million deal with former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Ranger Suárez. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report the deal and Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports was first with the contract figures.

"Breaking; Ranger Suárez to Red Sox," Heyman wrote.

"The Boston Red Sox pivot after losing Alex Bregman and now sign free agent starter Ranger Suárez, who was also a client of Scott Boras," Nightengale wrote. "Jon Heyman on it...Ranger Suarez gets $130 million over 5 years."

Now that's how you respond. Let's dive in.

The Red Sox struck

The Contract

Without the full details -- like deferrals -- this is a good deal on paper. Spotrac had Suárez's projected market value at just over $161 million over six years. That's an annual value just north of $26 million per season. The $130 million over five years comes in at exactly $26 million per season, not including deferrals, if there are any. That's a fair value, especially when Dylan Cease got $210 million over seven years also at 30 years old this offseason.

The Player

Suárez has some significant talent. He had a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts in 2025 for Philadelphia. He has pitched in a big market his entire career to this point -- one equally as difficult as Boston. He became a full-time starter in 2022. Over the last four seasons, Suárez has logged a 3.59 ERA in 588 1/3 innings pitched. He had only one season with an ERA over 3.65 over the last four.

Boston's Rotation

The Red Sox's rotation is among the best in baseball. Garrett Crochet, Suárez, Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Brayan Bello can compete with anyone in baseball. Plus, the depth is crazy for the organization with guys like Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, and of course, Payton Tolle and Connelly Early. Boston lost some offense, but it has a shot at the best overall rotation in the American League.

