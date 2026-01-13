Red Sox 'Like' 2-Time All-Star After Losing Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of more pop in the middle of the lineup.

This was the case before the club lost Alex Bregman in free agency and it is even more so the case now. Boston finished 15th in the league as a team in home runs in 2025 with 186. Bregman was third on the team with 18 homers in 114 games played. Boston brought Willson Contreras to town, who should help to replace Bregman's offense. But the team needs more.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In the aftermath of losing Bregman, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam noted that hte Red Sox "like" Eugenio Suárez and the team will let him know "soon" if they plan to make a serious run at him.

The Red Sox have options

"The remainder of the free agent market has largely been picked over," Cotillo and McAdam wrote. "Eugenio Suárez would provide Boston with the raw power it lacks, but given his substandard defense, he would profile more as a designated hitter — a position at which the Red Sox might already have too many options. Moreover, Suarez’s alarming strikeout rate — a career-high 35.9 percent in 2025 — would run counter to their efforts to create an offensive attack that features more regular contact.

"According to a source with knowledge of Suárez’s market, the Red Sox have indicated they 'like' Suárez and there’s an expectation that he will soon find out whether or not they plan on being serious bidders. About a month ago, the Red Sox viewed him a fall-back option if Bregman, Jorge Polanco, Ketel Marte and others fell off the board. Now, with options dwindling, Suárez seems like someone they will have to at least explore."

There's no doubt that Suárez would provide power. He launched 49 homers in 2025. What an interesting story that would be if the Red Sox brought him in, though. The Red Sox had Rafael Devers and then brought in a better defender in Bregman, which caused all of the drama leading to the trade this past summer. If the Red Sox miss on Bregman because it misplayed the market only to bring in an older and worse defender to solve a problem it brought on itself, it would be an intriguing look.

That's not to say Suárez wouldn't help. You play with the cards you're dealt. At this point, the Red Sox need power and Suárez is out there for the taking. But, the team shouldn't have had to be in the position in the first place needing to react.

More MLB: Former GM Breaks Down Red Sox, Bo Bichette Pursuit