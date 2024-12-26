Dodgers Star Predicted To Snub Red Sox Despite Walker Buehler Deal
The Boston Red Sox already have landed one former Los Angeles Dodgers star this offseason. Could they get another?
Boston recently reportedly signed Walker Buehler after he spent the first seven seasons of his big league career with the Dodgers. He earned two All-Star nods and helped the team win two World Series titles. Now, he will try to bring that success to Boston.
The Red Sox have been eyeing a fellow Dodgers All-Star in Teoscar Hernández. Boston and Hernández have been connected to each other over the last year. The Red Sox and Hernández spoke about a deal last offseason but nothing came to fruition. He landed with the Dodgers and was an All-Star and won the World Series.
He's a free agent again and the two sides have been linked to each other once again. Will he land in Boston this offseason? Newsday's Laura Albanese predicted he will instead choose Los Angeles.
"The reigning home run derby champ went to the Dodgers for an absolute steal last offseason — one year, $23 million — but his 2024 performance will certainly command more than that," Albanese said. "The outfielder slashed .272/.339/.501 last season with 33 homers and 99 RBIs and hit .350 in the World Series. That seems worthy of a reunion, doesn’t it? Prediction: Dodgers."
Landing Hernández would be a perfect move to replace Tyler O'Neill, but clearly the Red Sox have stiff competition for him. He also has hinted that he would prefer to stay with the Dodgers but a deal hasn't gotten done to this point.
