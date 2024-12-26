Inside The Red Sox

Cubs Linked To Red Sox's Polarizing $90 Million 31-Year-Old

Could the Red Sox and Cubs link up on a big trade this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 26, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A Chicago Cubs hat and glove sits in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A Chicago Cubs hat and glove sits in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 Major League Baseball offseason certainly has been interesting so far.

It started off very slowly, but there have been some fireworks since. Even with a few quiet stretches, there already has been a lot of star power on the move. The Boston Red Sox haven't been afraid to make a big move this offseason and already have landed both Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.

The Red Sox clearly aren't done adding, though. Most of the chatter swirling around Boston has been about who the organization could add this offseason. But, could there be some subtractions on the way too? One player whose name has popped up in the trade speculation of the offseason has been outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.

FanSided's Mark Ruelle made a list of five possible landing spots for Yoshida if he were to be moved and one team he mentioned was the Chicago Cubs.

"The Cubs could also use more production out of their offense and could immediately slot Yoshida as their everyday DH," Ruelle said. "The Red Sox could consider a few options in a deal like this: The Cubs have a surplus of middle infielders and they could aim for a defensive minded one like Nico Hoerner. The Sox could also try and pry a veteran pitcher like lefty Drew Smyly. His days as a starter may be over but he proved to be effective this past year out of the bullpen with an ERA of 3.84 and 10 holds in 50 appearances."

Yoshida has three years left on his five-year, $90 million contract. A trade involving Yoshida could lower payroll while helping to balance the lineup, but it would be difficult. He's had some injuries and that's still a pretty big contract. A deal seems unlikely.

More MLB: What Red Sox Dream Starting Lineup Could Be If Alex Bregman Signs

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News