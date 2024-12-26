Cubs Linked To Red Sox's Polarizing $90 Million 31-Year-Old
The 2024 Major League Baseball offseason certainly has been interesting so far.
It started off very slowly, but there have been some fireworks since. Even with a few quiet stretches, there already has been a lot of star power on the move. The Boston Red Sox haven't been afraid to make a big move this offseason and already have landed both Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.
The Red Sox clearly aren't done adding, though. Most of the chatter swirling around Boston has been about who the organization could add this offseason. But, could there be some subtractions on the way too? One player whose name has popped up in the trade speculation of the offseason has been outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.
FanSided's Mark Ruelle made a list of five possible landing spots for Yoshida if he were to be moved and one team he mentioned was the Chicago Cubs.
"The Cubs could also use more production out of their offense and could immediately slot Yoshida as their everyday DH," Ruelle said. "The Red Sox could consider a few options in a deal like this: The Cubs have a surplus of middle infielders and they could aim for a defensive minded one like Nico Hoerner. The Sox could also try and pry a veteran pitcher like lefty Drew Smyly. His days as a starter may be over but he proved to be effective this past year out of the bullpen with an ERA of 3.84 and 10 holds in 50 appearances."
Yoshida has three years left on his five-year, $90 million contract. A trade involving Yoshida could lower payroll while helping to balance the lineup, but it would be difficult. He's had some injuries and that's still a pretty big contract. A deal seems unlikely.
More MLB: What Red Sox Dream Starting Lineup Could Be If Alex Bregman Signs