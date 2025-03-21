Red Sox Duo Trending Toward Making Opening Day Roster
The Boston Red Sox have been hard at work as they have been preparing the roster for Opening Day.
They've already started to make cuts throughout the organization with plenty more on the way over the next week. There will surely be some that aren't surprising and others that will likely surprise the fan base. At the end of the day, they are going to do their best to put a 26-man roster together that can win games out of the gate.
Things will quickly change when Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito return to the team shortly after Opening Day, but it seems like the club is going to need to fill two spots in the rotation at least for one or two turns through the rotation.
MLB.com's Ian Browne shared on Friday that "all indications" are pointing to Richard Fitts being the team's No. 4 starter and Brockton, MA's own Sean Newcomb is the "slight favorite" for the No. 5 spot in the rotation.
"Fitts to start in Mexico on Monday," Browne said. "All indications point to him breaking camp as the fourth starter. Newcomb appears to be slight favorite for five hole."
Neither of these decisions would be shocking. The Red Sox certainly are fortunate to have them both right now with all of the injuries that popped up. Both Fitts and Newcomb have been great in Spring Training and could be days away from cracking the big league roster.
More MLB: Red Sox Biggest Rotation X-Factor May Not Be Garrett Crochet