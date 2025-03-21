Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Duo Trending Toward Making Opening Day Roster

The Red Sox have just a few days to get the roster in order for Opening Day

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 7, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, United States; A general view of empty seats at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox Summer Camp. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, United States; A general view of empty seats at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox Summer Camp. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have been hard at work as they have been preparing the roster for Opening Day.

They've already started to make cuts throughout the organization with plenty more on the way over the next week. There will surely be some that aren't surprising and others that will likely surprise the fan base. At the end of the day, they are going to do their best to put a 26-man roster together that can win games out of the gate.

Things will quickly change when Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito return to the team shortly after Opening Day, but it seems like the club is going to need to fill two spots in the rotation at least for one or two turns through the rotation.

MLB.com's Ian Browne shared on Friday that "all indications" are pointing to Richard Fitts being the team's No. 4 starter and Brockton, MA's own Sean Newcomb is the "slight favorite" for the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

"Fitts to start in Mexico on Monday," Browne said. "All indications point to him breaking camp as the fourth starter. Newcomb appears to be slight favorite for five hole."

Neither of these decisions would be shocking. The Red Sox certainly are fortunate to have them both right now with all of the injuries that popped up. Both Fitts and Newcomb have been great in Spring Training and could be days away from cracking the big league roster.

More MLB: Red Sox Biggest Rotation X-Factor May Not Be Garrett Crochet

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News