Red Sox May Soon Cut Ties With $90 Million Fan Favorite, 'Eat A Lot Of Cash'
At some point this season, the Boston Red Sox are going to have to make an uncomfortable decision.
It's only been two years and change since the Red Sox gave Masataka Yoshida a five-year, $90 million contract. But there's no apparent spot for him on the roster right now, and that's a moot point as long as he remains on the injured list.
Earlier this week, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Yoshida's shoulder rehab "hasn't been going great," and that the 31-year-old outfielder/designated hitter may have to return to see team doctors in Boston rather than continuing his assignment at the team's spring training complex.
But when Yoshida is eventually healthy, the Red Sox can't just put him at DH, because that's where Rafael Devers is now. And the outfield is jam-packed with talent already as Boston looks to find a starting spot for top prospect Roman Anthony later in the season.
On Thursday, Mike Carlucci of Over the Monster proposed the ideal solution for the Red Sox: trading Yoshida rather than keeping him on the roster or sending him to the minor leagues.
"Masa is making $18.6 million this season and each of the next two. And he might be a DH-only player. That’s not really the strongest pitch. While he’s certainly useful as a DH with good control of the strike zone, the Red Sox would need to eat a lot of cash to make this happen," wrote.
"Outright Yoshida to the minors and kick him off the 40-man roster? It was crazy the first time and it’s a crazy idea now. If there’s some amount of money to pay to send him off for anything the team can use, that would be better for everyone."
Yoshida got regular playing time at DH during spring training and looked ready to contribute with his bat. In that sense, he's probably already not thrilled with the way the Red Sox have handled his situation, and it's unlikely his feelings toward the club will improve.
The Red Sox would be doing better by Yoshida to move him elsewhere as soon as he's ready to be a regular contributor. But paying someone to play for another team, especially if that team is in the American League, isn't a great look.
